Aehr Receives Initial Order for FOX-XP DiePak Carriers for Mobile Device Sensors with new Optical Output Monitoring and Power Regulation per DUT

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this order for a new design that expands deployment of our test solutions to additional devices with this large multinational customer and to engage with them earlier in the design cycle of their next generation 3D sensor modules. We continue to work closely with them and have resources on site for both engineering and production deployment of our tools during COVID-19. Aehr is seeing an uptick in interest of our FOX systems and DiePaks for production test and burn-in of complex 2D and 3D sensors in multiple mobile applications and we continue to be optimistic about this market space.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced a design win and an initial order for multiple DiePak Carriers for test and burn-in of its lead customer’s next generation 3D sensor modules for mobile devices. The customer will use these Aehr proprietary DiePaks for production qualification, test, and burn-in of these devices prior to volume production orders for additional DiePaks forecasted for later in Aehr’s current fiscal year.

“Our FOX-XP solution has many advanced technical capabilities needed for testing and burning-in these devices to meet the critical quality, reliability, and traceability requirements of this customer for their latest sensor modules. This high-power configuration of our FOX-XP system is available with up to nine individual Blades that can each test up to 1,024 devices per DiePak Carrier. In addition, the system is capable of heating or cooling devices using a proprietary design using thermal conductivity, which is much more accurate than thermal convection. It can manage up to 2 kW of thermal power and over 1000 amps per DiePak to ensure that each device’s desired junction temperature is maintained very accurately.”

Aehr’s FOX systems and full wafer and singulated die and module solutions are significantly differentiated from other solutions on the market and focused on providing 100% confidence and traceability of test and burn-in of every device during the entire test and burn-in duration. The features that are critical for advanced 2D and 3D sensor module test and burn-in include:

Reading and writing individual digital identification IDs through I2C and SPI protocols across 1000s of devices

Reading and logging both digital and analog temperatures per device throughout the test and burn-in process

Automatic monitoring of current and voltage supplied against programmable limits (both high and low) and the ability to disable them in real time per DUT

Controlling temperature of the device via a new feature that allows modulating the power delivered to the device via voltage, current, and pulse width modulation of voltages and currents on a per DUT basis

Monitoring output power of VCSEL arrays, individual VCSELs, lasers, and LEDs via internal photo diodes as well as using per device external photo detection sensors in the DiePaks

Controlling the device test and burn-in temperatures via conduction (direct contact with each device) up to 150ºC

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, optical modules, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module formfactor.