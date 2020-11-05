 

Aehr Receives Initial Order for FOX-XP DiePak Carriers for Mobile Device Sensors with new Optical Output Monitoring and Power Regulation per DUT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced a design win and an initial order for multiple DiePak Carriers for test and burn-in of its lead customer’s next generation 3D sensor modules for mobile devices. The customer will use these Aehr proprietary DiePaks for production qualification, test, and burn-in of these devices prior to volume production orders for additional DiePaks forecasted for later in Aehr’s current fiscal year.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this order for a new design that expands deployment of our test solutions to additional devices with this large multinational customer and to engage with them earlier in the design cycle of their next generation 3D sensor modules. We continue to work closely with them and have resources on site for both engineering and production deployment of our tools during COVID-19. Aehr is seeing an uptick in interest of our FOX systems and DiePaks for production test and burn-in of complex 2D and 3D sensors in multiple mobile applications and we continue to be optimistic about this market space.

“Our FOX-XP solution has many advanced technical capabilities needed for testing and burning-in these devices to meet the critical quality, reliability, and traceability requirements of this customer for their latest sensor modules. This high-power configuration of our FOX-XP system is available with up to nine individual Blades that can each test up to 1,024 devices per DiePak Carrier. In addition, the system is capable of heating or cooling devices using a proprietary design using thermal conductivity, which is much more accurate than thermal convection. It can manage up to 2 kW of thermal power and over 1000 amps per DiePak to ensure that each device’s desired junction temperature is maintained very accurately.”

Aehr’s FOX systems and full wafer and singulated die and module solutions are significantly differentiated from other solutions on the market and focused on providing 100% confidence and traceability of test and burn-in of every device during the entire test and burn-in duration. The features that are critical for advanced 2D and 3D sensor module test and burn-in include:

  • Reading and writing individual digital identification IDs through I2C and SPI protocols across 1000s of devices
  • Reading and logging both digital and analog temperatures per device throughout the test and burn-in process
  • Automatic monitoring of current and voltage supplied against programmable limits (both high and low) and the ability to disable them in real time per DUT
  • Controlling temperature of the device via a new feature that allows modulating the power delivered to the device via voltage, current, and pulse width modulation of voltages and currents on a per DUT basis
  • Monitoring output power of VCSEL arrays, individual VCSELs, lasers, and LEDs via internal photo diodes as well as using per device external photo detection sensors in the DiePaks
  • Controlling the device test and burn-in temperatures via conduction (direct contact with each device) up to 150ºC

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, optical modules, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module formfactor.

Seite 1 von 3
Aehr Test Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aehr Receives Initial Order for FOX-XP DiePak Carriers for Mobile Device Sensors with new Optical Output Monitoring and Power Regulation per DUT FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced a design win and an initial order for multiple DiePak Carriers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...