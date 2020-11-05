 

Guru Launches Yerba Mate, an Organic Plant-Based Energy Drink Inspired by the Amazon

MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce the addition of GURU Yerba Mate to its growing plant-based energy drink family. Inspired by the Amazon and concocted in Quebec, GURU Yerba Mate is infused with natural and organic energy boosting ingredients.

GURU Yerba Mate: Inspired by the Amazon

With a PhD in pharmacology, Luc Martin-Privat, GURU Brewmaster and Vice-President of R&D and Innovation, has perfected the art of blending botanicals. GURU is a leader in the development of new plant-based and organic options for energy drink consumers. Last year, Luc created GURU Matcha, inspired by the Far East. “The launch of GURU Matcha has created a lot of interest and curiosity among our consumers around the functional benefits of the organic plants that we value in our energy drinks,” Luc said.

This year, GURU’s Brewmaster created GURU Yerba Mate, inspired by the ancient traditions of the Amazon, and infused with functional ingredients. Yerba mate is a tree that grows naturally near streams in high altitude forests. It can be found in Northern Argentina, Paraguay and Southern Brazil. Its leaves are generally roasted and infused to produce mate, a drink rich in caffeine, which is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the joy of chocolate. The Guarani, a tribe living in and around these regions, have a long history of drinking yerba mate for its energy-boosting properties and have strongly influenced the way yerba mate is consumed today.

GURU Yerba Mate also contains guarana, another Amazonian plant, named for the Guarani people who have traditionally cultivated it. Known as the ‘eyes of the forest’, guarana also has energy-boosting properties, and is an ingredient in other GURU energy drinks since 1999. Luc added, “We realize and appreciate that nature offers us a plethora of healthy plants to choose from, for our energy needs.”

GURU Yerba Mate’s flavour profile introduces the açai superberry flavour with a refreshing touch of mint.

GURU Yerba Mate Organic Ingredients

Similar to the GURU Lite and GURU Matcha energy drink, the GURU Yerba Mate is low in calories and high in energy, and contains the following ingredients: green tea, yerba mate, guarana, monk fruit and stevia.

GURU Yerba Mate Market Strategy

“GURU is on a mission to clean up the industry by crafting unique energy drinks using creative recipes of plant-based organics that deliver good energy. This year, it’s all about Yerba Mate, the latest in our line of innovative and organic energy drinks,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU.

