aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Management to host conference call and webcast on November 12th at 5

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Management to host conference call and webcast on November 12th at 5 00 pm EST / 2:00 pm PST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will report third …



