BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date/Time: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-2985

International: 201-378-4915

The webcast will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.