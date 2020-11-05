 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date/Time: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-2985
International: 201-378-4915
The webcast will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay
Domestic: 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13712147
*Replay available through at least November 26, 2020

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify improved therapies in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically evaluated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational sublingual thin film formulation in development for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational orally administered systemic innate immunity activator in development for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
John Graziano
jgraziano@troutgroup.com
1.646.378.2942

Media:
Julia Deutsch
jdeutsch@troutgroup.com
1.646.378.2967


