TELESTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5.11.2020 at 14:00
TELESTE'S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021
During the year 2021, Teleste Corporation will publish financial information as follows:
February 11, 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020
May 6, 2021 Interim report for January-March 2021
August 12, 2021 Half year financial report for January-June 2021
November 4, 2021 Interim report for January-September 2021
The Annual Report for 2020 will be published at www.teleste.com during week 9/2021.
Teleste Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 7, 2021 in Helsinki. Teleste's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
