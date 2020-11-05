 

Teleste's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

TELESTE CORPORATION   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   5.11.2020 at 14:00

TELESTE'S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2021


During the year 2021, Teleste Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

February 11, 2021 Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020
May 6, 2021          Interim report for January-March 2021
August 12, 2021    Half year financial report for January-June 2021
November 4, 2021 Interim report for January-September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published at www.teleste.com during week 9/2021.

Teleste Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on April 7, 2021 in Helsinki. Teleste's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.teleste.com


