 

Progressive Care Announces Nine Month Sales of $30.2 Million, Increase of 31% and Updates September Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce preliminary topline performance data for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, reflecting strong overall growth in sales and prescriptions, breakout expansion in the Company’s 340B segment, and anticipated progress towards the launch of telemedicine services before year-end.

  • Consolidated gross sales across all locations during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, totaled $30.2 million, representing a 31% increase in total revenues compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Consolidated gross sales across all locations during the three months ended September 30, 2020, totaled $10.72 million, representing a 2% increase in total revenues compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.
  • Fees for 340B services during the month of September 2020 jumped to $390k, an increase of 520% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Monthly gross sales across all locations for the month of September 2020 increased 8% on a year-over-year basis
  • Prescriptions filled during the month of September 2020 were 45,162, representing a 6% jump in total prescriptions on a year-over-year basis

“In very basic terms, so far this year, we have nearly equaled our total gross sales from all of last year, and we still have a quarter to go,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “That’s certainly a welcome accomplishment, as we are continuing to pick up steam in our telemedicine and health data management initiatives with a nationwide target reach.”

The Company anticipates a full live launch of its enhanced telemedicine platform later this quarter, with the initial launch focused on the Florida market, and a wider nationwide launch to follow shortly thereafter.

“While this represents an extremely challenging time for our country, Progressive Care remains grateful to be making a positive contribution to the communities we serve,” added Mr. Weisberg. “We have established a leadership brand in delivering a rapid COVID-19 testing solution, providing testing results to over 1000 people just in the last 30 days. We are committed to expanding testing capabilities to all our locations as soon as the Company receives more analyzers and we are preparing our team for participation in distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, once approved by FDA.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/ https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care 

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s performance data for the three and nine-month ended September 30th, 2020, as well as the projected launch of the Company’s telemedicine platform during the 4th quarter of 2020. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact: Carlos Rangel carlosr@pharmcorx.com


Progressive Care Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Announces Nine Month Sales of $30.2 Million, Increase of 31% and Updates September Performance MIAMI, FL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce preliminary topline …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Progressive Care Announces New Partnership With MyApps, Discontinues Plans to Acquire the Company
26.10.20
Progressive Care Announces Permanent Chief Executive Officer and New Chief Financial Officer
22.10.20
Progressive Care to Expand 340B Third Party Administrator Services Nationwide
08.10.20
Progressive Care Expands COVID-19 Testing With 15 Minute Antigen Rapid Tests