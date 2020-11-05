KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP.

Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $344.0 million in Q3 2019 excluding the divested Mexico business in 2019, an increase of $25.1 million or 7.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of 5.1%.

TAD Sherbrooke site near completion and remains on time and on budget.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflects strong North American sales momentum in our consumer business while reinvesting in key areas for future growth. The Away-From-Home segment continued to face challenging end-market conditions. As we enter the ninth month of Covid-19, our focus has been and continues to be on the safety of our people while ensuring we maintain business continuity during this unprecedented tissue demand. I am pleased with the work we have done in both areas,” stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Two years ago, we launched our OpEx Program with the objective to drive more capacity, asset reliability and cost savings. The level of engagement has been exceptional, leading to a shift to a culture of excellence. Clearly, this has allowed us to navigate through the pandemic in a much stronger position. By the end of 2020, we anticipate reaching the top-end of our goal of $15-20 million in cost savings on a run rate basis.

“The new TAD Sherbrooke facility is near completion and remains on time and on budget. As we finalize our commercial plans, we anticipate strong demand for this output across North American customers. This new production facility will alleviate some of the capacity constraints of recent quarters and will enhance our competitive position in the paper towel category, supported by positive consumer trends for the foreseeable future.

I would like to thank the entire Kruger Products team for their continued dedication during these uncertain times as well as managing through the unpredictable and volatile market conditions. We look forward to 2021 as we continue to grow and invest in our business while welcoming our new TAD facility,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

Demand for our products is expected to remain healthy in the Consumer segment and a slow recovery in the Away-From-Home segment. For the fourth quarter, we expect Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be below both Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, as we intend to reinvest in our brands and our business, while incurring extra costs to meet the high demand.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $369.4 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million or 0.1%. Excluding revenue of $25.4 million from the divested Mexico business revenue from Q3 2019, revenue increased by $25.1 million or 7.3%. Revenue was favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment in Canada and the U.S. and decreasing in the AFH segment.

Cost of sales was $307.7 million in Q3 2020 compared to $317.0 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $9.3 million or 2.9%. Excluding the divested Mexico business, Q3 2020 cost of sales increased by $15.2 million or 5.2%. On a volume adjusted basis, manufacturing costs decreased slightly compared to Q3 2019, primarily due to lower pulp costs, operational transformation initiatives (“OpEx”) that increased production efficiency, and the COVID-19 transition to a reduced sku production environment. These cost decreases were partially offset by inflation, increased outsourcing costs compared to Q3 2019 required to meet continuing demand and additional manufacturing overhead costs, in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.4% in Q3 2020 compared to 85.8% in Q3 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $31.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $5.4 million or 21.4%. The increase compared to Q3 2019 was primarily due to increased investment in marketing to support the brands, higher compensation and personnel related costs, and increased spending on Information Technology. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.5% in Q3 2020 compared to 7.0% in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $2.2 million or 5.1%. The increase was primarily due to the favourable sales impact and product mix, and slightly lower cost of sales as described above. The increases were partially offset by higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $18.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to $10.5 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $8.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above and lower consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, interest expense, restructuring costs and income taxes, partially offset by higher depreciation expense.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financing Activity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the Senior Credit Facility within covenant limitations, was $298.8 million as of September 30, 2020. In addition, $34.0 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPT Q3 2020 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $0.8 million in Q3 2020. Included in net income was $2.7 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.6 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, as a global pandemic. This has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com : Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 117,469 93,141 Trade and other receivables 97,222 89,236 Receivables from related parties 643 59 Current portion of advances to partners 4,066 80 Inventories 200,480 190,686 Income tax recoverable 587 466 Prepaid expenses 12,018 8,341 432,485 382,009 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,125,759 935,010 Right-of-use assets 96,157 97,582 Other long-term assets 10 1,766 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,766 15,317 Deferred income taxes 25,757 30,988 Total assets 1,856,873 1,623,611 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 289,547 242,357 Payables to related parties 6,588 6,809 Income tax payable 573 325 Distributions payable 11,847 11,393 Current portion of provisions 5,158 759 Current portion of long-term debt 4,937 4,937 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,813 18,080 339,463 284,660 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 705,036 586,125 Lease liabilities 96,944 100,682 Provisions 5,935 6,148 Pensions 184,280 140,674 Post-retirement benefits 61,725 57,005 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,393,383 1,175,294 Current portion of Partnership units liability 21,155 5,103 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 128,160 138,412 Total Partnership units liability 149,315 143,515 Total liabilities 1,542,698 1,318,809 Equity Partnership units 434,308 408,978 Deficit (207,052 ) (183,188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,919 79,012 Total equity 314,175 304,802 Total equity and liabilities 1,856,873 1,623,611





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 369,103 369,358 1,131,012 1,086,009 Expenses Cost of sales 307,733 317,053 932,255 962,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,267 25,751 91,393 73,177 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 1 1 7 Restructuring costs, net 52 1,549 1,273 1,846 Operating income 30,051 25,004 106,090 48,095 Interest expense 9,746 11,445 31,659 34,175 Other expense 2,477 2,344 10,629 4,057 Income before income taxes 17,828 11,215 63,802 9,863 Income taxes (627 ) 728 8,055 1,656 Net income for the period 18,455 10,487 55,747 8,207 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions (4,142 ) (9,718 ) (40,797 ) (60,130 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (439 ) (421 ) (3,827 ) (6,752 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment (6,320 ) 4,037 7,907 (8,476 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (10,901 ) (6,102 ) (36,717 ) (75,358 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 7,554 4,385 19,030 (67,151 )





Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 18,455 10,487 55,747 8,207 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 15,537 14,637 48,497 43,533 Amortization 411 373 1,184 1,105 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 38 - 87 (5 ) Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 5,863 1,547 10,903 4,641 Loss on sale of shares - 586 - 586 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,386 ) 488 86 (1,170 ) Change in fair value of derivatives - (277 ) (360 ) - Interest expense 9,746 11,445 31,659 34,175 Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,647 3,074 11,121 8,275 Provisions 2,538 2,764 6,137 3,437 Income taxes (627 ) 728 8,055 1,656 Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 1 1 7 Total items not affecting cash 33,767 35,366 117,370 96,240 Net change in non-cash working capital 1,051 11,851 27,086 (32,955 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,855 ) (4,488 ) (11,793 ) (11,641 ) Provisions paid (183 ) (388 ) (2,054 ) (860 ) Income tax payments (1,795 ) (817 ) (1,808 ) (2,414 ) Net cash from operating activities 47,440 52,011 184,548 56,577 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,307 ) (6,992 ) (12,758 ) (19,272 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (62,105 ) (52,252 ) (194,118 ) (94,460 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (2,963 ) (754 ) (7,167 ) (2,207 ) Purchases of software (40 ) (123 ) (1,633 ) (1,457 ) Proceeds on sale of shares - 3,314 992 3,314 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - 5 Net cash used in investing activities (70,415 ) (56,807 ) (214,684 ) (114,077 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 61,211 (11,203 ) 193,538 23,985 Repayment of long-term debt (50,819 ) (2,078 ) (84,520 ) (9,364 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (7 ) (927 ) (500 ) (1,280 ) Payment of lease liabilities (4,589 ) (4,347 ) (14,506 ) (12,613 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (140 ) (6,101 ) (21,762 ) (20,048 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (8,151 ) (3,442 ) (18,372 ) (8,986 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (2,495 ) (28,098 ) 53,878 (28,306 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (1,249 ) (134 ) 586 (1,671 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (26,719 ) (33,028 ) 24,328 (87,477 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 144,188 115,435 93,141 169,884 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 117,469 82,407 117,469 82,407





Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 319,869 305,033 971,400 900,881 AFH 49,234 64,325 159,612 185,128 Total segment revenue 369,103 369,358 1,131,012 1,086,009 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 55,264 45,985 179,193 111,432 AFH (3,466 ) (1,919 ) (6,632 ) (11,548 ) Corporate and other costs (5,550 ) (55 ) (10,939 ) (834 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 46,248 44,011 161,622 99,050 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 15,948 15,010 49,681 44,638 Interest expense 9,746 11,445 31,659 34,175 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 5,863 1,547 10,903 4,641 Change in fair value of derivatives - (277 ) (360 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 38 - 87 (5 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets - 1 1 7 Loss on sale of shares - 586 - 586 Restructuring costs, net 52 1,549 1,273 1,846 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,386 ) 488 86 (1,170 ) Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives - 2,332 4,331 3,615 Corporate development related costs 159 115 159 854 Income before income taxes 17,828 11,215 63,802 9,863 Income taxes (627 ) 728 8,055 1,656 Net income 18,455 10,487 55,747 8,207 Geographic Revenue Canada 223,272 213,179 671,805 618,758 US 145,831 130,769 459,207 390,345 Mexico - 25,410 - 76,906 Total revenue 369,103 369,358 1,131,012 1,086,009





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,751 1,733 Receivable from Partnership 73 247 1,824 1,980 Non-current assets Investment in associate 75,391 81,052 Total Assets 77,215 83,032 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,751 1,733 Current portion of advances from Partnership 629 80 Income tax payable 1,697 944 4,077 2,757 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 1,119 3,158 Total liabilities 5,196 5,915 Equity Common shares 20,015 18,997 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (107,940 ) (100,696 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,125 13,997 Total equity 72,019 77,117 Total liabilities and equity 77,215 83,032





KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2020 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2019 $ $ $ $ Equity income (loss) 1,355 215 4,155 (3,022 ) Dilution gain 77 134 528 365 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,432 349 4,683 (2,657 ) Income taxes 667 729 2,340 2,258 Net income (loss) for the period 765 (380 ) 2,343 (4,915 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions (355 ) (909 ) (4,010 ) (7,459 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (39 ) (55 ) (348 ) (641 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (1,003 ) 637 1,128 (1,475 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (1,397 ) (327 ) (3,230 ) (9,575 ) Comprehensive loss for the period (632 ) (707 ) (887 ) (14,490 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.08 (0.04 ) 0.24 (0.52 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,721,047 9,568,649 9,688,788 9,516,687



