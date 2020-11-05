 

KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Consumer Business Momentum Continued into Q3

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $344.0 million in Q3 2019 excluding the divested Mexico business in 2019, an increase of $25.1 million or 7.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of 5.1%.
  • TAD Sherbrooke site near completion and remains on time and on budget.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021.         

“We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflects strong North American sales momentum in our consumer business while reinvesting in key areas for future growth. The Away-From-Home segment continued to face challenging end-market conditions. As we enter the ninth month of Covid-19, our focus has been and continues to be on the safety of our people while ensuring we maintain business continuity during this unprecedented tissue demand. I am pleased with the work we have done in both areas,” stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Two years ago, we launched our OpEx Program with the objective to drive more capacity, asset reliability and cost savings. The level of engagement has been exceptional, leading to a shift to a culture of excellence. Clearly, this has allowed us to navigate through the pandemic in a much stronger position. By the end of 2020, we anticipate reaching the top-end of our goal of $15-20 million in cost savings on a run rate basis.

“The new TAD Sherbrooke facility is near completion and remains on time and on budget. As we finalize our commercial plans, we anticipate strong demand for this output across North American customers. This new production facility will alleviate some of the capacity constraints of recent quarters and will enhance our competitive position in the paper towel category, supported by positive consumer trends for the foreseeable future.

I would like to thank the entire Kruger Products team for their continued dedication during these uncertain times as well as managing through the unpredictable and volatile market conditions. We look forward to 2021 as we continue to grow and invest in our business while welcoming our new TAD facility,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
Demand for our products is expected to remain healthy in the Consumer segment and a slow recovery in the Away-From-Home segment. For the fourth quarter, we expect Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be below both Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, as we intend to reinvest in our brands and our business, while incurring extra costs to meet the high demand.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financial Results
Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $369.4 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million or 0.1%. Excluding revenue of $25.4 million from the divested Mexico business revenue from Q3 2019, revenue increased by $25.1 million or 7.3%. Revenue was favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment in Canada and the U.S. and decreasing in the AFH segment.

Cost of sales was $307.7 million in Q3 2020 compared to $317.0 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $9.3 million or 2.9%. Excluding the divested Mexico business, Q3 2020 cost of sales increased by $15.2 million or 5.2%. On a volume adjusted basis, manufacturing costs decreased slightly compared to Q3 2019, primarily due to lower pulp costs, operational transformation initiatives (“OpEx”) that increased production efficiency, and the COVID-19 transition to a reduced sku production environment. These cost decreases were partially offset by inflation, increased outsourcing costs compared to Q3 2019 required to meet continuing demand and additional manufacturing overhead costs, in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.4% in Q3 2020 compared to 85.8% in Q3 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $31.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $5.4 million or 21.4%. The increase compared to Q3 2019 was primarily due to increased investment in marketing to support the brands, higher compensation and personnel related costs, and increased spending on Information Technology. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.5% in Q3 2020 compared to 7.0% in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $2.2 million or 5.1%. The increase was primarily due to the favourable sales impact and product mix, and slightly lower cost of sales as described above. The increases were partially offset by higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $18.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to $10.5 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $8.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above and lower consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, interest expense, restructuring costs and income taxes, partially offset by higher depreciation expense.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financing Activity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the Senior Credit Facility within covenant limitations, was $298.8 million as of September 30, 2020. In addition, $34.0 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPT Q3 2020 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $0.8 million in Q3 2020. Included in net income was $2.7 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.6 million.

Dividends on Common Shares                                                     
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone:  1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 6068964.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 12, 2020.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties and White Swan. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America.  For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, as a global pandemic. This has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

 

 
Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
         
    September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    $     $  
Assets      
Current assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents 117,469     93,141  
  Trade and other receivables 97,222     89,236  
  Receivables from related parties 643     59  
  Current portion of advances to partners 4,066     80  
  Inventories 200,480     190,686  
  Income tax recoverable 587     466  
  Prepaid expenses 12,018     8,341  
    432,485     382,009  
Non-current assets      
  Property, plant and equipment 1,125,759     935,010  
  Right-of-use assets 96,157     97,582  
  Other long-term assets 10     1,766  
  Goodwill 160,939     160,939  
  Intangible assets 15,766     15,317  
  Deferred income taxes 25,757     30,988  
Total assets 1,856,873     1,623,611  
         
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
  Trade and other payables 289,547     242,357  
  Payables to related parties 6,588     6,809  
  Income tax payable 573     325  
  Distributions payable 11,847     11,393  
  Current portion of provisions 5,158     759  
  Current portion of long-term debt 4,937     4,937  
  Current portion of lease liabilities 20,813     18,080  
    339,463     284,660  
Non-current liabilities      
  Long-term debt 705,036     586,125  
  Lease liabilities 96,944     100,682  
  Provisions 5,935     6,148  
  Pensions 184,280     140,674  
  Post-retirement benefits 61,725     57,005  
  Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,393,383     1,175,294  
  Current portion of Partnership units liability 21,155     5,103  
  Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 128,160     138,412  
  Total Partnership units liability  149,315     143,515  
Total liabilities 1,542,698     1,318,809  
         
Equity      
  Partnership units 434,308     408,978  
  Deficit (207,052 )   (183,188 )
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 86,919     79,012  
Total equity 314,175     304,802  
Total equity and liabilities 1,856,873     1,623,611  
         


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Revenue  369,103     369,358     1,131,012     1,086,009  
               
Expenses              
Cost of sales 307,733     317,053     932,255     962,884  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,267     25,751     91,393     73,177  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -     1     1     7  
Restructuring costs, net 52     1,549     1,273     1,846  
               
Operating income 30,051     25,004     106,090     48,095  
               
Interest expense 9,746     11,445     31,659     34,175  
Other expense 2,477     2,344     10,629     4,057  
               
Income before income taxes 17,828     11,215     63,802     9,863  
               
Income taxes  (627 )   728     8,055     1,656  
               
Net income for the period 18,455     10,487     55,747     8,207  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income:              
Remeasurements of pensions (4,142 )   (9,718 )   (40,797 )   (60,130 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (439 )   (421 )   (3,827 )   (6,752 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income:              
Cumulative translation adjustment (6,320 )   4,037     7,907     (8,476 )
               
Total other comprehensive loss for the period (10,901 )   (6,102 )   (36,717 )   (75,358 )
               
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 7,554     4,385     19,030     (67,151 )
               


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net income for the period 18,455     10,487     55,747     8,207  
Items not affecting cash              
Depreciation 15,537     14,637     48,497     43,533  
Amortization 411     373     1,184     1,105  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 38     -     87     (5 )
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 5,863     1,547     10,903     4,641  
Loss on sale of shares -     586     -     586  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,386 )   488     86     (1,170 )
Change in fair value of derivatives -     (277 )   (360 )   -  
Interest expense 9,746     11,445     31,659     34,175  
Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,647     3,074     11,121     8,275  
Provisions 2,538     2,764     6,137     3,437  
Income taxes (627 )   728     8,055     1,656  
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -     1     1     7  
Total items not affecting cash 33,767     35,366     117,370     96,240  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital 1,051     11,851     27,086     (32,955 )
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,855 )   (4,488 )   (11,793 )   (11,641 )
Provisions paid (183 )   (388 )   (2,054 )   (860 )
Income tax payments (1,795 )   (817 )   (1,808 )   (2,414 )
               
Net cash from operating activities 47,440     52,011     184,548     56,577  
               
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities              
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,307 )   (6,992 )   (12,758 )   (19,272 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (62,105 )   (52,252 )   (194,118 )   (94,460 )
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (2,963 )   (754 )   (7,167 )   (2,207 )
Purchases of software (40 )   (123 )   (1,633 )   (1,457 )
Proceeds on sale of shares -     3,314     992     3,314  
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment -     -     -     5  
               
Net cash used in investing activities (70,415 )   (56,807 )   (214,684 )   (114,077 )
               
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities              
Proceeds from long-term debt 61,211     (11,203 )   193,538     23,985  
Repayment of long-term debt (50,819 )   (2,078 )   (84,520 )   (9,364 )
Payment of deferred financing fees (7 )   (927 )   (500 )   (1,280 )
Payment of lease liabilities (4,589 )   (4,347 )   (14,506 )   (12,613 )
Interest paid on long-term debt (140 )   (6,101 )   (21,762 )   (20,048 )
Distributions and advances paid, net (8,151 )   (3,442 )   (18,372 )   (8,986 )
               
Net cash from (used in) financing activities (2,495 )   (28,098 )   53,878     (28,306 )
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash               
equivalents held in foreign currency (1,249 )   (134 )   586     (1,671 )
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (26,719 )   (33,028 )   24,328     (87,477 )
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 144,188     115,435     93,141     169,884  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 117,469     82,407     117,469     82,407  
               


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Segment Information              
               
Segment Revenue              
Consumer 319,869     305,033     971,400     900,881  
AFH 49,234     64,325     159,612     185,128  
                       
Total segment revenue 369,103     369,358     1,131,012     1,086,009  
               
Adjusted EBITDA              
Consumer 55,264     45,985     179,193     111,432  
AFH (3,466 )   (1,919 )   (6,632 )   (11,548 )
Corporate and other costs (5,550 )   (55 )   (10,939 )   (834 )
                       
Total Adjusted EBITDA 46,248     44,011     161,622     99,050  
               
Reconciliation to Net Income:              
               
Depreciation and amortization 15,948     15,010     49,681     44,638  
Interest expense 9,746     11,445     31,659     34,175  
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 5,863     1,547     10,903     4,641  
Change in fair value of derivatives -     (277 )   (360 )   -  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 38     -     87     (5 )
Loss on sale of non-financial assets -     1     1     7  
Loss on sale of shares -     586     -     586  
Restructuring costs, net 52     1,549     1,273     1,846  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,386 )   488     86     (1,170 )
Consulting costs              
related to operational transformation initiatives -     2,332     4,331     3,615  
Corporate development related costs 159     115     159     854  
               
Income before income taxes 17,828     11,215     63,802     9,863  
               
Income taxes (627 )   728     8,055     1,656  
               
Net income 18,455     10,487     55,747     8,207  
               
Geographic Revenue              
               
Canada 223,272     213,179     671,805     618,758  
US 145,831     130,769     459,207     390,345  
Mexico -     25,410     -     76,906  
                       
Total revenue 369,103     369,358     1,131,012     1,086,009  
               


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
       
       
  September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
  $     $  
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Distributions receivable 1,751     1,733  
Receivable from Partnership 73     247  
  1,824     1,980  
       
Non-current assets      
Investment in associate 75,391     81,052  
       
Total Assets 77,215     83,032  
       
Liabilities      
       
Current liabilities      
Dividend payable 1,751     1,733  
Current portion of advances from Partnership 629     80  
Income tax payable 1,697     944  
  4,077     2,757  
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred income taxes 1,119     3,158  
       
Total liabilities 5,196     5,915  
       
Equity      
       
Common shares 20,015     18,997  
Contributed surplus 144,819     144,819  
Deficit (107,940 )   (100,696 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,125     13,997  
       
Total equity 72,019     77,117  
       
Total liabilities and equity 77,215     83,032  
       


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
               
Equity income (loss) 1,355     215     4,155     (3,022 )
               
Dilution gain 77     134     528     365  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,432     349     4,683     (2,657 )
               
Income taxes 667     729     2,340     2,258  
               
Net income (loss) for the period 765     (380 )   2,343     (4,915 )
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)              
net of tax expense (recovery)              
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):              
Remeasurements of pensions (355 )   (909 )   (4,010 )   (7,459 )
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (39 )   (55 )   (348 )   (641 )
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):            
Cumulative translation adjustment (1,003 )   637     1,128     (1,475 )
               
Total other comprehensive loss for the period (1,397 )   (327 )   (3,230 )   (9,575 )
               
Comprehensive loss for the period (632 )   (707 )   (887 )   (14,490 )
               
Basic earnings (loss) per share                            0.08                              (0.04 )                              0.24                              (0.52 )
               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                   9,721,047                       9,568,649                       9,688,788                       9,516,687  
               


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
               
               
  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020 		    9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019 		 
  $     $     $     $  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities              
Net income (loss) for the period 765     (380 )   2,343     (4,915 )
Items not affecting cash              
Equity (income) loss (1,355 )   (215 )   (4,155 )   3,022  
Dilution gain (77 )   (134 )   (528 )   (365 )
Income taxes 667     729     2,340     2,258  
Total items not affecting cash (765 )   380     (2,343 )   4,915  
               
Net change in non-cash working capital -     168     94     168  
Tax payments (269 )   -     (1,504 )   -  
Tax Distribution -     -     781     -  
Advances received (paid) 269     (168 )   629     (168 )
               
Net cash from (used in) operating activities -     -     -     -  
               
Cash flows from investing activites              
Partnership unit distributions received 1,400     1,279     4,193     3,706  
               
Net cash from investing activities 1,400     1,279     4,193     3,706  
               
Cash flows used in financing activities              
Dividends paid (1,400 )   (1,279 )   (4,193 )   (3,706 )
               
Net cash used in financing activities (1,400 )   (1,279 )   (4,193 )   (3,706 )
               
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period -     -     -     -  
               
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period -     -     -     -  

KP Tissue Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Consumer Business Momentum Continued into Q3MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
KP Tissue declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share
04.11.20
REMINDER - KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the Third Quarter of 2020