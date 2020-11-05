RedHill Biopharma to Host Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Highlights Webcast on November 12, 2020

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday , November 12 , 2020 , at 8:30 a.m. E S T , during which it will present key highlights for the third quarter of 2020, including:

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its third-quarter 2020 financial results and business highlights on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2020;

Commercial activities status;

The progress of the late-stage development program with opaganib for COVID-19 and preparation for potential emergency use applications;

Pipeline progress, including the granting of Orphan Drug Designation and the Phase 3 study with RHB-204 for first-line pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections.

The webcast and slides will be broadcasted live on the Company's website: http://ir.redhillbio.com/events and available for replay for 30 days.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers 15 minutes prior to the start of the call: United States: +1-877-870-9135; International: +1-646-741-3167 and Israel: +972-3-530-8845; the access code for the call is: 4549918.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults1, Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults2, and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers’ diarrhea in adults3. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with a planned Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; (ii) opaganib (Yeliva), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (iv) RHB-102 (Bekinda), with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (v) RHB-107, a Phase 2-stage first-in-class, serine protease inhibitor, targeting cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases and is also being evaluated for COVID-19 and (vi) RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com .