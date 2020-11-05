Plus Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on making a positive impact on patients’ lives, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of leading experts in the fields of neuro-oncology, preclinical drug development, and nanotechnology. The SAB will guide and advise the Company as it advances its proprietary and versatile nanotechnology platform developing innovative chemotherapeutics and radiotherapeutics for rare cancers that address unmet medical needs.



“We are proud to have an accomplished and diverse group of scientific and clinical experts as inaugural members of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Their scientific perspectives will provide value in supporting the advancement of Plus’ scientific programs, including our lead investigational drug, Rhenium NanoLiposomes (RNL) for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, to help improve outcomes for patients. Our management team is eager to leverage this group’s expertise to optimize our R&D and clinical activities.”



Founding members of the SAB include:

Andrew Brenner, M.D., Ph.D. – Dr. Brenner is a medical oncologist and tumor biologist with a focus in drug development for the management of primary brain tumors and breast neoplasms. His interests are in developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of malignancy with a focus on overcoming resistance to conventional therapeutics. This experience includes navigation of regulatory processes including IND enabling studies, authoring study protocols, coordinating multicenter studies, as well as acting as principal investigator of 14 industry and investigator-initiated Phase 1 trials since 2008. Dr. Brenner earned his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and went on to earn his doctorate in biological science and tumor biology at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center - Science Park. He received his medical degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and completed a residency in internal medicine at Scott and White Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. He completed his fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the UT Health San Antonio.