 

ProntoForms Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results

Records 16% growth in recurring revenue over Q3 2019

OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its third quarter (Q3) financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

“We are experiencing rebounding momentum as evidenced by our third quarter recurring revenue increase of 16% over Q3 2019 and 4% over Q2 2020. We increased our Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) Base to $17 million at September 30, 2020 representing 5% growth over the June 30, 2020 balance. We continued strong enterprise expansion and customers with more than $100,000 of ARR each represented 39% of that base, up from 35% a year ago,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “We also solidified our financial position, finishing the quarter with $5.7 million in cash, and since quarter end we received an additional CAD $1,957,500 in proceeds from the exercise of warrants. We also recently replaced our legacy mezzanine debt with a senior credit facility to provide lower rates and more financial flexibility over the longer term.”

Mr. Pombo continued “These results provide further evidence that our strategic role as a platform for frontline workers is being acknowledged by the market. We are pleased to be featured in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Low-Code Application Development Platforms. Additionally, we were named the leader in G2’s Mobile Forms Automation Software category, determined by verified customer reviews. This strong market position is the result of listening to our customers’ feedback and continuing to invest in our platform to offer the most advanced capabilities without sacrificing ease of use. That fundamental formula is working.”

Financial Highlights – 2020 Third Quarter

  • Recurring revenue in Q3 2020 increased by 16% to $4.06 million compared to $3.50 million in Q3 2019 and increased by 4% compared to $3.89 million in Q2 2020.
  • Total revenue for Q3 2020 increased by 19% to $4.55 million compared to $3.84 million in Q3 2019 and increased by 9% compared to $4.16 million in Q2 2020.
  • Gross margin for Q3 2020 was 82% of total revenue compared to 84% in Q3 2019 and 88% in Q2 2020. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 91% for Q3 2020 compared to 90% in Q3 2019 and 93% in Q2 2020.
  • Operating loss for Q3 2020 was $0.49 million, up from an operating loss of $0.46 million in Q3 2019 and down from operating income of $0.35 million in Q2 2020. Second quarter gross margins and operating income were positively impacted by COVID-19 government assistance of $0.6 million. No COVID-19 assistance was recognized during the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss for Q3 2020 was $0.61 million, up from a net loss of $0.42 million in Q3 2019 and down from net income of $0.21 million in Q2 2020.
  • As at September 30, 2020, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $5.68 million and $0.70 million respectively, compared to $5.70 million and $3.37 million as at December 31, 2019.
  • Subsequent to quarter end CAD $1,957,500 was received from the exercise of warrants. Also, a new CAD $6 million senior credit facility was entered and partially drawn to settle existing obligations to BDC Capital Inc.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Notable contract expansions from enterprise customers:

    ○ One of the United States’ largest utility companies expanded their ARR to $1.25M. The utility company uses the solution to improve heavy asset installation, maintenance, and service, as well as improve adherence to stringent work and environmental guidelines.
    ○ A global manufacturer of solar power products expanded their ARR commitment to $98K. The manufacturer uses the solution to improve asset installation and maintenance processes to increase product uptime and customer satisfaction.
    ○ A leading utility services provider expanded their commitment to $139K. ProntoForms enables over 200 of their technicians to reliably handle complex large asset installations and maintenance within compliance.
    ○ A leading cable services provider in the United States expanded their commitment to over $200K ARR. The ProntoForms platform is used to create custom apps supporting field technicians to reliably install and maintain assets deployed in customer locations.
    ○ An oil and gas exploration company, a division of a Fortune 20 company, expanded its ARR commitment to $96K. The company creates custom apps with ProntoForms to improve site operations as well as ensure technicians meet strict requirements for health, safety, and environmental compliance.
  • ProntoForms hosted its annual user conference, EMPOWER’20, with over 640 registrants. It featured product experts and multiple customer speakers from Fortune 500 companies.
  • ProntoForms was featured in Gartner’s Low-Code Application Platform Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row. It was one of 19 platforms chosen from a pool of 300 competitive platforms.
    ○ Link to the report: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3991199
  • G2 named ProntoForms the leader in Mobile Forms Automation Software for Fall 2020, retaining this ranking for the 9th time. ProntoForms was rated a 92 through real-time user satisfaction ratings, 33 points above the nearest competitor in the Enterprise segment. G2 also awarded ProntoForms the High Performer badge for Low-Code Development Platforms and the highest relationship rating available for products included in the Mobile Forms Automation Software category.
    ○ Link to report: https://www.g2.com/categories/mobile-forms-automation#grid
  • ProntoForms, with Service Council, hosted an invitation-only executive Zoom event on the topic of digital transformation in the heavy manufacturing industry. The event included a keynote from the CIO of one of the world’s largest elevator companies and a panel discussion moderated by the North American Innovation Director for Field Services of a global brand diesel engine manufacturer.
    ○ Link to recorded event: https://www.prontoforms.com/solutions/mobile-apps-heavy-manufacturing
  • ProntoForms launched the new Teamwork feature that increases collaboration between field technicians. Forms can now be submitted as incomplete and reassigned or continued by other technicians with all data aggregated into one data record. This feature is highly sought after by organizations with sophisticated asset processes that involve multiple technicians.
  • ProntoForms released a new COVID-19 response solution blueprint that helps organizations accelerate custom app deployments to respond to new health and safety measures. The blueprint combines industry best practices and app building expertise that accelerates deployment from months to days.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated April 10, 2019 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ProntoForms Corporation
Condensed interim consolidated statements of net and comprehensive loss
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(in United States dollars)
           
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
  $   $     $   $  
Revenue          
Recurring revenue 4,056,073   3,502,035     11,888,948   9,965,565  
Professional and other services 494,364   337,966     1,066,547   1,067,888  
  4,550,437   3,840,001     12,955,495   11,033,453  
           
Cost of Revenue          
Recurring revenue 370,730   336,224     968,395   1,037,298  
Professional and other services 450,433   294,584     964,533   849,376  
  821,163   630,808     1,932,928   1,886,674  
           
Gross Margin 3,729,274   3,209,193     11,022,567   9,146,779  
           
Expenses          
Research and development 1,480,276   1,229,575     3,823,516   3,514,823  
Selling and marketing 1,991,105   1,790,166     5,402,342   4,893,993  
General and administrative 750,383   648,942     2,179,434   2,013,026  
  4,221,764   3,668,683     11,405,292   10,421,842  
           
Loss from operations (492,490 ) (459,490 )   (382,725 ) (1,275,063 )
           
Foreign exchange (loss) gain (14,221 ) 33,839     108,884   (19,306 )
Interest and accretion (101,743 ) (97,163 )   (293,300 ) (281,014 )
Change in fair value of derivative liability (1,257 ) 101,703     (2,794 ) 91,296  
Net loss and comprehensive loss (609,711 ) (421,111 )   (569,935 ) (1,484,087 )
           
Net comprehensive loss per common share          
basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 )   (0.00 ) (0.01 )
           
Weighted average number of common shares          
basic and diluted 117,666,390   115,545,497     118,536,260   111,404,404  
           
           
Share-based compensation included in accounts:          
Cost of revenue 11,823   10,548     41,520   32,890  
Research and development 46,455   28,887     98,373   61,449  
Selling and marketing 38,762   15,191     107,587   83,315  
General and administrative 50,975   26,616     146,804   97,420  
  148,015   81,242     394,284   275,074  


ProntoForms Corporation
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(in United States dollars)
     
  September 30,   December 31,  
  2020   2019  
  $   $  
     
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents 5,684,821   5,700,003  
Accounts receivable 2,242,143   2,538,530  
Investment tax credits receivable 13,686   185,213  
Unbilled receivables 342,146   197,264  
Related party loan receivable 80,556   82,694  
Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,142,094   1,031,390  
  9,505,446   9,735,094  
     
Property, plant and equipment 421,046   481,242  
Right-of-use asset 721,428   912,399  
  10,647,920   11,128,735  
     
Liabilities    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,195,623   2,493,913  
Deferred revenue 3,490,548   3,562,816  
Derivative liability - current portion 75,235   65,041  
Long-term debt - current portion 2,789,484   -  
Lease obligation - current portion 253,299   246,517  
  8,804,189   6,368,287  
     
Long-term debt -     2,717,146  
Lease obligation 533,963   745,599  
Derivative liability -     61,524  
  9,338,152   9,892,556  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Share capital 25,505,822   25,069,032  
Contributed surplus 864,907   864,907  
Share-based payment reserve 3,552,694   3,345,960  
Warrant reserve 692,960   692,960  
Deficit (29,491,050 ) (28,921,115 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435   184,435  
  1,309,768   1,236,179  
  10,647,920   11,128,735  


ProntoForms Corporation
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(in United States dollars) 
     
  Nine months ended September 30,
  2020   2019  
  $   $  
     
Operating activities    
Net loss (569,935 ) (1,484,087 )
Items not affecting cash    
Share-based compensation 394,284   275,074  
Accretion on long-term debt 141,527   122,877  
Accretion on lease obligations 35,151   46,397  
Change in fair value of derivative liability 2,794   (91,296 )
Amortization of property, plant and equipment 119,380   94,531  
Amortization of right-of-use asset 190,971   202,203  
Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (144,741 ) 51,691  
Lease interest paid (35,151 ) (46,397 )
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (158,230 ) 417,510  
  (23,950 ) (411,497 )
     
Financing activities    
Payment of lease obligations (176,926 ) (181,684 )
Partial settlement of derivative liability (50,075 ) (49,542 )
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants -     2,433,948  
Proceeds from the exercise of options 249,240   631,199  
  22,239   2,833,921  
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (59,184 ) (158,911 )
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 45,713   110,984  
     
Net cash (outflow) inflow (15,182 ) 2,374,497  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,700,003   3,325,241  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 5,684,821   5,699,738  

Disclaimer

