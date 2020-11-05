 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) Announces It Now Offers the New FDA Cleared Fingerstick for Rapid COVID-19 Test Results in Minutes

Global WholeHealth Partners recognize that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID

San Clemente, CA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners recognize that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Global WholeHealth Partners know that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

Results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, the more lives that can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology test.

With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, and – to help curb the spread of CoViD19 SARS2.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, “The Company’s goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Nasal Swab Influenza A & B, and Throat Swab Strep A, Urine and Saliva Drug Testing, Whole Blood Mononucleosis, H. Pylori, FOB, and several other tests.”

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. offers cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR test that detects in 1 1⁄2 hours and the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Whole Blood, Serum/Plasma that can detect between 10-15 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.

On September 23, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first serology (antibody) point-of-care (POC) test for COVID-19. The Assure COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Device was first authorized for emergency use by certain labs in July 2020 to help identify individuals with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior COVID-19 infection. On September 23, 2020, that EUA was being reissued to authorize the test for POC use using fingerstick blood samples. This authorization means that fingerstick blood samples can now be tested in POC settings like doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms rather than having to be sent to a central lab for testing.

29.10.20
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP): The Commentary for Submitting the (EUA) Application # PEUA201789 Date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as Mentioned in the 8K Filing on 09/15/20
22.10.20
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) Announces It Had Submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application # PEUA201789 Date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as Mentioned in the 8K Filing on 09/15/20