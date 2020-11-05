Avita Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Correction of Time for the Adjourned 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

VALENCIA, Calif, and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX:AVH), a regenerative medicine company that is developing and commercializing a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs, announces today a correction in the time for the adjourned 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting (“Adjourned Annual Meeting”), due to the change in daylight savings time Pacific Time in the United States, it results in change in time in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) from 7:00 am to 8:00 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and remains unchanged at 1:00 pm Pacific Time on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with how to complete a proxy or CDI Voting Instruction Form or who do not have the required materials, may contact Okapi Partners by telephone (toll-free within North America) at (877) 629-6356 or (call collect outside North America) at (212) 297-0720 or by email at info@okapipartners.com.

Authorized for release by the Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Therapeutics, Inc.

Important Information

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting to be held on November 9, 2020 (Pacific Time) (being November 10, 2020 (AEDT)). In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC on September 25, 2020. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISIONS, STOCKHOLDERS AND CDI HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC OR THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“ASX”), BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING. The definitive proxy statement was mailed to stockholders and CDI holders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company’s proxy statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1762303/000119312520254171/d37 ... or on the Company’s website at www.avitamedical.com. The proxy statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the ASX can be obtained free of charge at the ASX’s website www.asx.com.au and also the Company’s website at www.avitamedical.com.