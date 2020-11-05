Push-to-talk over cellular Market to Garner $6.95 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Deployment of LTE network, rise in number of internet users around the world, and proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market by Component (Equipment, Software, and Services) and Application (Public Safety & Security, Construction, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global push-to-talk over cellular industry generated $3.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $6.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.