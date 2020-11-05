Push-to-talk over cellular Market to Garner $6.95 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Deployment of LTE network, rise in number of internet users around the world, and proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market by Component (Equipment, Software, and Services) and Application (Public Safety & Security, Construction, Energy & Utility, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global push-to-talk over cellular industry generated $3.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $6.95 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Deployment of LTE network, rise in number of internet users around the world, and proliferation of mobile devices drive the growth of the global push-to-talk over cellular market. However, presence of latency and gaps in communication hamper the market. On the contrary, deployment of next-generation 5G networks is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.
COVID-19 Scenarios
- The push-to-talk over cellular communication services have witnessed an increased demand amid COVID-19, owing to increase in the practice of remote working system. In addition, the rise in check posts to monitor the people in various areas in order to curb the spread of coronavirus has surged the demand for push-to-talk over cellular communication devices as well.
- Whereas, the manufacturing of devices has come to a halt due to stringent regulations amid COVID-19. Furthermore, the investments and orders have been put on hold. However, with the nod given by the government the industry has restarted the processes and manufacturing at a slower pace.
