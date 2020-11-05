electroCore to Announce Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30pm Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

