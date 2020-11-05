 

GSP Resource Corp. Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Alwin Mine Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  57   |   |   
  • Phase 1 Drill Program expanded to 10 holes and ~2000 meters
  • GSP Drilling intersected new “Alwin Style” mineralization North of historic Alwin Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) reports that it has completed a 10 hole Phase 1 drill program at its Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project. The Phase 1 drill program was increased from an initial budget of 1000 meters, to a total of nearly 2000 meters of diamond drilling. The initial eight holes of the program targeted shallow mineralization in the Alwin Mine #4 North east and #4 North west zones (see news release dated September 24, 2020), with assays from these holes currently pending. The program was subsequently expanded to test targets to the North and South of the initial shallow targets near the Alwin Mine #4 zone. Core logging, sampling, and final shipment of these two additional drill holes are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

View: Alwin 2020 Phase 1 Drill Program Plan Map

Hole AM-20-09 was collared 50 meters north of the west end of the # 4 zone and was drilled north at a -75 degree dip to a depth of 868 metres and into the centre of a 2006 250 metre depth chargeability anomaly. The first 150 metres of the hole intersected “Alwin style” replacement copper sulphide mineralized zones. These zones are interpreted to occur within west striking subvertical structures that have intense sericite alteration sometimes with accompanying silicification. Also present throughout much of the hole are steeply dipping fractures that host quartz veining, chalcopyrite, bornite and possible chalcocite mineralization both within the quartz veins, fractures and in fracture adjacent sericitic altered wallrock envelopes. The hole also hosts, below 400 metres, individual and swarms of less than 20 cm thick steeply dipping quartz veins that host pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization.

Hole AM-20-10D was collared at the south edge of the property some 275 metres southwest of the shallow drilled area to test a deep historic drill intersection below the deepest mined level. The hole was abandoned in workings short of the target. Hole AM-20-10E was a wedge hole and successfully intersected the target at 285 metres. The top of holes 10D And E intersected several quartz veins hosting chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization similar to that encountered in the deeper portion of Hole 9.

Seite 1 von 4
ESP Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GSP Resource Corp. Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Alwin Mine Project Phase 1 Drill Program expanded to 10 holes and ~2000 metersGSP Drilling intersected new “Alwin Style” mineralization North of historic Alwin Zone VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...