GSP Resource Corp. Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Alwin Mine Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) reports that it has completed a 10 hole Phase 1 drill program at its Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project. The Phase 1 drill program was increased from an initial budget of 1000 meters, to a total of nearly 2000 meters of diamond drilling. The initial eight holes of the program targeted shallow mineralization in the Alwin Mine #4 North east and #4 North west zones (see news release dated September 24, 2020), with assays from these holes currently pending. The program was subsequently expanded to test targets to the North and South of the initial shallow targets near the Alwin Mine #4 zone. Core logging, sampling, and final shipment of these two additional drill holes are expected to be completed in the next two weeks.



View: Alwin 2020 Phase 1 Drill Program Plan Map

Hole AM-20-09 was collared 50 meters north of the west end of the # 4 zone and was drilled north at a -75 degree dip to a depth of 868 metres and into the centre of a 2006 250 metre depth chargeability anomaly. The first 150 metres of the hole intersected “Alwin style” replacement copper sulphide mineralized zones. These zones are interpreted to occur within west striking subvertical structures that have intense sericite alteration sometimes with accompanying silicification. Also present throughout much of the hole are steeply dipping fractures that host quartz veining, chalcopyrite, bornite and possible chalcocite mineralization both within the quartz veins, fractures and in fracture adjacent sericitic altered wallrock envelopes. The hole also hosts, below 400 metres, individual and swarms of less than 20 cm thick steeply dipping quartz veins that host pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization.

Hole AM-20-10D was collared at the south edge of the property some 275 metres southwest of the shallow drilled area to test a deep historic drill intersection below the deepest mined level. The hole was abandoned in workings short of the target. Hole AM-20-10E was a wedge hole and successfully intersected the target at 285 metres. The top of holes 10D And E intersected several quartz veins hosting chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization similar to that encountered in the deeper portion of Hole 9.