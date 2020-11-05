 

Slinger Bag Expands Into Asia-Pacific

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:55  |  45   |   |   

Slinger Bag enters into distribution deal with Singapore-based Tennis Bot

BALTIMORE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd.

Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Although the Slinger Distribution agreement is solely focused on Singapore, Tennis Bot as a company has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region and now serves customers in multiple different countries.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Singapore, and consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Singapore will commence by mid-December 2020.

Tennis is the third most popular sport in Singapore, and the potential of Slinger Bag in the market is not lost on Tennis Bot’s Founder, Greg Experton, “Tennis Bot is anchored by a passion and commitment to bring leading innovative tennis products to tennis players in Singapore. Slinger Bag perfectly aligns with our mission - it is the most exciting product we have come across in recent years and we are honored to be appointed exclusive Distributor for Singapore.

“Simple to operate, easy to carry, and positioned at a very attractive price point, it is a compelling product that opens new training possibilities and will help more Singaporeans discover the pleasure and benefits of playing tennis”.

Tennis Bot is a leading e-tailer that specializes in distributing innovative products and services. It prides itself on relentlessly focussing on addressing the needs of tennis players by building a portfolio of carefully selected and differentiated brands. Tennis Bot’s team of passionate players combine technical expertise and acclaimed customer service to provide a unique experience to tennis enthusiasts in the region.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts worldwide.

“Tennis Bot is uniquely positioned in Singapore to provide Slinger Bag with the right platform to target the Singaporean tennis market. Their team has the right attitude and dynamic and really gets the value of the Slinger Bag proposition. We are delighted to be partnering with them.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “I believe Tennis Bot will be an important component of Slinger Bag’s increasing global momentum and an important part of our rapidly global expansion.”

Seite 1 von 3
Slinger Bag Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Slinger Bag Expands Into Asia-Pacific Slinger Bag enters into distribution deal with Singapore-based Tennis Bot BALTIMORE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Slinger Bag Launches In Bulgaria
20.10.20
Slinger Bag Enters South American Market