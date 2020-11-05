Slinger Bag Expands Into Asia-Pacific

Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Although the Slinger Distribution agreement is solely focused on Singapore, Tennis Bot as a company has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region and now serves customers in multiple different countries.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), the innovation-based sports brand focused on game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced an exclusive five year distribution agreement with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Singapore, and consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Singapore will commence by mid-December 2020.

Tennis is the third most popular sport in Singapore, and the potential of Slinger Bag in the market is not lost on Tennis Bot’s Founder, Greg Experton, “Tennis Bot is anchored by a passion and commitment to bring leading innovative tennis products to tennis players in Singapore. Slinger Bag perfectly aligns with our mission - it is the most exciting product we have come across in recent years and we are honored to be appointed exclusive Distributor for Singapore.

“Simple to operate, easy to carry, and positioned at a very attractive price point, it is a compelling product that opens new training possibilities and will help more Singaporeans discover the pleasure and benefits of playing tennis”.

Tennis Bot is a leading e-tailer that specializes in distributing innovative products and services. It prides itself on relentlessly focussing on addressing the needs of tennis players by building a portfolio of carefully selected and differentiated brands. Tennis Bot’s team of passionate players combine technical expertise and acclaimed customer service to provide a unique experience to tennis enthusiasts in the region.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has quickly achieved distribution via a partner network on every continent and has surpassed order forecasts worldwide.

“Tennis Bot is uniquely positioned in Singapore to provide Slinger Bag with the right platform to target the Singaporean tennis market. Their team has the right attitude and dynamic and really gets the value of the Slinger Bag proposition. We are delighted to be partnering with them.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “I believe Tennis Bot will be an important component of Slinger Bag’s increasing global momentum and an important part of our rapidly global expansion.”