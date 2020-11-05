Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that Ayala management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 6 th Annual Israel Conference: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 am ET.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat - Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:45 pm ET.

A live webcast of each event may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.