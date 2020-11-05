The following is an extract from the “CNH Industrial 2020 third quarter results” press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the CNH Industrial corporate website: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/press_releases/Pages/default ... or consulting the accompanying PDF:

CNH Industrial reports strong results, with all divisions performing ahead of earlier expectations. Consolidated revenues were $6.5 billion, adjusted net income was $156 million, and positive free cash flow of Industrial Activities was $1.0 billion. At quarter end, available liquidity was $13.2 billion.