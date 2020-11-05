 

REYL & Cie named "Best Private Banking Boutique in Europe"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

GENEVA and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REYL & Cie is proud to have been awarded the title of "Best Private Banking Boutique in Europe", announced today in London by Professional Wealth Management (PWM). This award recognises the Bank's excellence in commercial strategy and client service across the region.

REYL

REYL & Cie was selected by an international panel of independent judges and members of the editorial team of Professional Wealth Management (PWM), published by the Financial Times Group. The judges highlighted the number of relationship managers dedicated to meeting client needs from their offices in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg and Malta. The Group is also active in the Middle East, Asia and the United States. The judges also emphasised the Bank's capacity to generate significant organic growth in assets under management despite the challenges faced by the banking sector.

The truly collaborative and integrated approach adopted by REYL's business lines, teams and offices has proved its effectiveness. In the context of continued solid growth, the Group stands out for its personalised solutions based on managing the assets and challenges of private clients and their companies via a comprehensive range of services spanning borders and business segments.

François Reyl, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Our continuous drive to innovate and enhance client service is one of the key drivers of our business model, built around the close cohesion of our teams, a strong entrepreneurial spirit, a diversified and integrated range of services and a long-term alignment of interests with our clients. We intend to build on these efforts over the coming years in the field of Wealth Management, while harnessing the success of our Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines."

About the REYL Group
 www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, the REYL Group is an independent diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). The REYL Group manages assets in excess of CHF 13.5 billion and employs more than 220 professionals.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, the Group serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth ManagementEntrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines.

REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the direct control of the independent Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The REYL Group's subsidiaries are also regulated by the LPCC in Switzerland, the FCA in the UK, the CSSF in Luxembourg, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

Press contacts




REYL & Cie Ltd                 

jpespartners

T +41 22 816 80 20              

Miles Donohoe

presse@reyl.com

D  +44 (0)20 7520 7625


T  +44 (0)20 7520 7620

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1307210/REYL_Logo.jpg

 



Disclaimer

