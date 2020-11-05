 

IDC MarketScape Names Zebra Technologies a Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape report for Rugged Mobile Devices*. The company was recognized for various strengths, including its wide range of rugged mobile devices, numerous support features and services, in-house developed enterprise software suite and solution ecosystem, and LifeGuard for Android extended security solution that delivers security and patch updates for up to 10 years.

“Zebra Technologies is thrilled to be positioned as a leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape for Rugged Mobile Devices,” said Joe White, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “We have customers from a broad list of industries leveraging our tablets and mobile computers to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business. Being positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape shines a light on our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative hardware and software solutions that help our customers make every worker and asset visible, connected and optimized.”

Zebra Technologies’ purpose-built rugged device portfolio features both Android and Windows mobile computers – including handheld computers, wearables, dedicated scanners, tablets and detachables – that offer enterprise-grade connectivity, scanning and voice capabilities. The devices are designed for customers of all sizes in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, utilities, healthcare, and public safety, with a portfolio tiered by capability and features – giving customers the opportunity to select the solution that best suits their needs.

All of Zebra Technologies’ Android-based mobile devices are supported by its Mobility DNA software suite of end-user applications, application development tools and utilities. These tools allow businesses to maximize the return on investment by increasing worker productivity, simplifying management, strengthening security and reducing training and adoption time. The company is also a participant in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, ensuring its Android devices will receive timely security updates and operating system support.

Seite 1 von 2
Zebra Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDC MarketScape Names Zebra Technologies a Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape report for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:30 Uhr
Amazon, Zebra, Peloton, Nautilus, Sea Limited, Zalando, Adidas - das rät Andreas Deutsch
03.11.20
Zebra Technologies Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
20.10.20
Zebra Technologies to Release Third Quarter Results on Nov. 3
12.10.20
Zebra Technologies Empowers Interdisciplinary Care with Innovative Healthcare Offerings

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.01.20
8
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)