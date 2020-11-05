 

8x8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

05.11.2020, 14:02  |  27   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Wednesday, November 11th at 3:45 PM Eastern Time
  • Stephens Inc. Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time
  • Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts will be accessible on 8x8’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.8x8.com/, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



