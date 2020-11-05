8x8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Wednesday, November 11 th at 3:45 PM Eastern Time

at 3:45 PM Eastern Time Stephens Inc. Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19 th at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

at 2:00 PM Eastern Time Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2nd at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts will be accessible on 8x8’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.8x8.com/, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.