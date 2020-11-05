 

Cherished Holiday Stories and Plush Characters Featured in Newest Kohl’s Cares Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is encouraging readers of all ages to enjoy some of the most beloved holiday stories of all time this season with the launch of its latest Kohl’s Cares collection. Just in time for the holidays, the new collection includes books and coordinating plush featuring the Grinch, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Charlie Brown, Frosty the Snowman, and many other popular characters, including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. There is no better time for families or friends to gather around these classic holiday stories to celebrate the magic of the season.

One hundred percent of the net profit from the sale of Kohl’s Cares merchandise benefits nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide. Available now, for a limited time at all Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com, the new Kohl’s Cares collection features the following books and coordinating plush, which are bundled and sold for just $9 each.

  • The Grinch Who Stole Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer with coordinating plush
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas with coordinating plush
  • The Night Before Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Frosty the Snowman with coordinating plush
  • Mickey’s Snowy Christmas with coordinating plush
  • Minnie Saves Christmas with coordinating plush

This year, Kohl’s Cares is excited to be offering even more options to help spread the holiday cheer. In addition to the classic titles listed above, other holiday books and plush featuring the likes of the Berenstain Bears, Curious George, Llama Llama, Pout-Pout Fish, and Pete the Cat will be available and sold individually for just $5 while supplies last. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohl’s Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

Kohl’s is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl’s Cares cause merchandise program has raised nearly $375 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on the Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $750 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

Kohl's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cherished Holiday Stories and Plush Characters Featured in Newest Kohl’s Cares Collection Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is encouraging readers of all ages to enjoy some of the most beloved holiday stories of all time this season with the launch of its latest Kohl’s Cares collection. Just in time for the holidays, the new collection includes books …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Kohl’s Gifts $5 Million to Nonprofits Nationwide This Holiday and Inspires Customers to Give With All Your Heart
20.10.20
Kohl’s Announces Launch of New Private Label, Specialty Athleisure Brand
19.10.20
Kohl’s Partners with Iconic American Performance Lifestyle Brand Cole Haan
12.10.20
Kohl’s Offers Customers Great Gifts at an Incredible Value and a Safe, Convenient Shopping Experience This Holiday