Dynatrace Named a Leader in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Report by Independent Research Firm

Forrester’s report states, “The complexity of IT systems has been exponentially increasing for the past several years. This has led I&O teams that lack modernized skill sets, processes, and tooling to struggle with achieving complete visibility into the digital services they provide to customers.... As legacy monitoring technology becomes outdated and less effective, improved analytics and automation will dictate which providers lead.” Forrester advises AIOps customers should look for platform solutions that empower cross-team collaboration through data correlation, provide deep end-to-end digital experience monitoring (DEM), and integrate seamlessly into the whole ITOM toolchain.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, 2020. Forrester evaluated eleven companies on thirty-three criteria and scored Dynatrace highest in the Current Offering category. In addition, Dynatrace received the highest score possible in sixteen evaluation criteria including microservice and container monitoring, transaction monitoring, distributed tracing, customer experience (CX) monitoring, mobile end-user experience, application monitoring, intelligent analytics, and product vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

“At Dynatrace, we anticipated that the adoption of dynamic multiclouds was going to rapidly increase cloud complexity, and that the volume, velocity, and variety of observability data would expand beyond humans’ ability to manage. Because of this, we built automation and intelligence into the core of our platform,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “It is always great to be recognized as a leader from top-tier analysts such as Forrester. We believe Dynatrace’s position in this report validates our mission to help transform how BizDevOps teams work by automating cloud operations, driving greater collaboration between teams, and freeing time and resources to accelerate innovation, and drive better business outcomes.”

Forrester’s evaluation states, “[Dynatrace’s] approach for AIOps is to provide a software intelligence platform beyond infrastructure and application monitoring to include comprehensive user experience and business outcome KPIs. With deep analytics into the complete end-to-end of a digital transaction, Dynatrace can pinpoint all steps of a digital user’s journey, seamlessly. By leveraging its Davis AI capabilities, the product provides real-time reporting on IT and business metrics at a granular level, with actionable insights for multiple stakeholders. Dynatrace offers intuitive and seamless dependency mapping capabilities that provide users with a consistent view across services. It has invested heavily in the usability of its solution, and the flexible UI design keeps practitioners in context when exploring performance issues.”

