 

Dynatrace Named a Leader in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Report by Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, 2020. Forrester evaluated eleven companies on thirty-three criteria and scored Dynatrace highest in the Current Offering category. In addition, Dynatrace received the highest score possible in sixteen evaluation criteria including microservice and container monitoring, transaction monitoring, distributed tracing, customer experience (CX) monitoring, mobile end-user experience, application monitoring, intelligent analytics, and product vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Forrester’s report states, “The complexity of IT systems has been exponentially increasing for the past several years. This has led I&O teams that lack modernized skill sets, processes, and tooling to struggle with achieving complete visibility into the digital services they provide to customers.... As legacy monitoring technology becomes outdated and less effective, improved analytics and automation will dictate which providers lead.” Forrester advises AIOps customers should look for platform solutions that empower cross-team collaboration through data correlation, provide deep end-to-end digital experience monitoring (DEM), and integrate seamlessly into the whole ITOM toolchain.

“At Dynatrace, we anticipated that the adoption of dynamic multiclouds was going to rapidly increase cloud complexity, and that the volume, velocity, and variety of observability data would expand beyond humans’ ability to manage. Because of this, we built automation and intelligence into the core of our platform,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “It is always great to be recognized as a leader from top-tier analysts such as Forrester. We believe Dynatrace’s position in this report validates our mission to help transform how BizDevOps teams work by automating cloud operations, driving greater collaboration between teams, and freeing time and resources to accelerate innovation, and drive better business outcomes.”

Forrester’s evaluation states, “[Dynatrace’s] approach for AIOps is to provide a software intelligence platform beyond infrastructure and application monitoring to include comprehensive user experience and business outcome KPIs. With deep analytics into the complete end-to-end of a digital transaction, Dynatrace can pinpoint all steps of a digital user’s journey, seamlessly. By leveraging its Davis AI capabilities, the product provides real-time reporting on IT and business metrics at a granular level, with actionable insights for multiple stakeholders. Dynatrace offers intuitive and seamless dependency mapping capabilities that provide users with a consistent view across services. It has invested heavily in the usability of its solution, and the flexible UI design keeps practitioners in context when exploring performance issues.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Dynatrace Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Named a Leader in Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) Report by Independent Research Firm Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, 2020. Forrester evaluated eleven companies on thirty-three criteria and scored Dynatrace …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Dynatrace Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
22.10.20
Dynatrace and ServiceNow Strengthen Cloud AIOps Partnership
15.10.20
 Dynatrace Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring
14.10.20
CIOs Feel Squeezed Between the Need to Accelerate Digital Transformation and the Increasing Challenges of Cloud Complexity
08.10.20
Dynatrace to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.20
5
Dynatrace