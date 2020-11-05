 

Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on December 2, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

Splunk’s executive management team will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (866) 501-1535 in the U.S. or (216) 672-5582 from international locations. In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Splunk Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2020 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

Splunk Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on December 2, 2020 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-To-Everything Platform, will report results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Splunk Accelerates Organizations into the Data Age with Cloud Innovation at .conf20
20.10.20
Splunk Launches Observability Suite at .conf20
20.10.20
Splunk Secures and Accelerates the Cloud Journey
20.10.20
Splunk Propels Organizations Into the Data Age With Enhanced AIOps and Multicloud Monitoring Capabilities
20.10.20
Splunk to Acquire Plumbr and Rigor, Expanding the World’s Most Comprehensive Observability Portfolio
19.10.20
Splunk to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Session at .conf20
19.10.20
Splunk Ecosystem Helps Organizations Harness the Data Age at .conf20
13.10.20
Splunk .conf20 Invites Everyone to Embrace the Data Age

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer