The Michaels Companies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on December 3, 2020

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149320/dbb27dd898 . Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and a unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced that the Company plans to report third quarter fiscal 2020 results on Thursday, December 3, 2020, before the opening of U.S. financial markets. In connection with the announcement, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, December 3, 2020, to discuss its financial and operational results.

Investors without internet access or who are unable to pre-register can join the call by dialing (844) 340-4762 or (412) 717-9617.

The conference call will also be webcast at https://investors.michaels.com/news-events/events. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for 3 months after the call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available until December 17, 2020, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, access code 10149320.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

