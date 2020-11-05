Semtech and Sundray Create Smart Campuses and Classrooms with LoRaWAN

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has collaborated with Shenzhen Sundray Technology Co., Ltd. (Sundray), a global provider of digital infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, to develop a new “software-defined classroom” (SDC) IoT solution based on the LoRaWAN protocol. Sundray’s platform leverages the long range and flexible networking capabilities of LoRaWAN to support and deliver a portfolio of innovative connected applications for the classroom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005221/en/

Sundray leverages LoRaWAN (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The long range networking capabilities of LoRaWAN enable simple and effective IoT applications that provide safe, secure and connected classrooms during these uncertain times,” said Zhang Weibin, IoT Operation Director at Sundray. “Educational institutions can take advantage of the proven flexibility of LoRaWAN and realize the benefits of unified smart campus management.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, schools, universities and other institutions worldwide are increasingly seeking to integrate technologies that create safer and smarter campuses for its student populations. In China, these sentiments are echoed by the government, which recently developed the GB/T 36342-2018 Standard requiring increased data collection on campus processes and promoting the development of new technologies for flexible learning in and out of the classroom. Sundray developed its SDC solution to enable compliance with government standards and allow the quick connection of new smart campus applications under a single unified network. The IoT platform leverages the LoRaWAN protocol’s interoperability functionality and Semtech’s LoRa devices to support many third party devices and thousands of sensors per gateway. Several applications currently utilize the SDC platform to promote safer learning spaces, including classroom occupancy, equipment usage, temperature monitoring, door and window locks, and air quality sensors. Additional applications include those for the efficient use of teaching resource assets such as projectors and smart boards.