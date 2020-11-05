 

Amtech Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Chief Executive Officer, Michael Whang and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs will provide an overview of the results, discuss current business conditions, and conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-367-2403. For international callers, please dial +1 334-777-6978. The Conference ID number is 5637065. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

