 

Wiley to Participate in Citi Edtech Investor Conference

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JW-A and JW-B), a global leader in research and education, announced today that management will participate in the Citi investor conference – Fast Forward to the Future: Accelerating Edtech Adoption in a Post-COVID-19 World – on Thursday, November 12.

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Kritzmacher, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11 AM EST/ 4 PM GMT.

For more information on the conference, please see https://www.citivelocity.com/citigps/education-fast-forward/

For more information on Wiley, please see https://www.wiley.com/en-us/investors.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help researchers, professionals, students, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. And for more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.



