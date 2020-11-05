Alcon U.S. PRECISION1 Launch Momentum Bolstered by Strong Programs, Differentiated On-Eye Performance
Regulatory News:
Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, announced continued momentum of its PRECISION1 one-day, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses following strong reception by the U.S. Eye Care Professional (ECP) community around its launch in late 2019. Alcon is energizing doctors and patients with data affirming the superior wearing experience of the lens, as well as the See What Happens consumer campaign, featuring actress Katherine McNamara and the PRECISION1 SEE FREE incentive program designed to drive patient awareness and trials during COVID-19 recovery.
“With the unprecedented challenges this year, Alcon has pivoted to meet Eye Care Professional and patient needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. “The commercial and consumer success of PRECISION1 in the U.S. is not only a testament to the clinical performance of the lens, but also speaks to the innovative and customer-centric mindset of our teams who were at the ready with powerful programs and compelling campaigns created to support practices as they began to re-open and recover.”
The superior on-eye performance of PRECISION1 was highlighted in clinical study findings presented at the recent American Academy of Optometry annual meeting (October 7 – 22). A subjective preference study showed the brand was rated significantly higher than the leading competitor for key vision and performance indicators. In the study, five times more patients “strongly preferred” PRECISION1 lenses over the leading daily disposable lens competitor. This study also showed that wearers rated PRECISION1 significantly higher than the leading daily disposable lens competitor for overall quality of vision, end-of-day vision, overall comfort, end-of-day comfort and overall handling including insertion and removal (p≤0.015 for all).1
The brand is also partnering with actress Katherine McNamara for its See What Happens consumer campaign to drive awareness and trial of the lens among “Gen-Zennials” in their 20s. The campaign includes a full-scale online ad and social media campaign and partnerships with social media influencers detailing their experiences with the lenses. Consumers are also encouraged to take the interactive “Lens Love” quiz, download a free trial certificate and find an eye doctor to try PRECISION1 contact lenses.
