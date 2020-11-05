 

ZoomInfo Acquires EverString to Expand Its Breadth of Company and Contact Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired EverString, a leading artificial intelligence-powered, business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. The acquisition of EverString gives ZoomInfo a comprehensive business data graph, providing the foundation needed for enterprises to identify their total universe of customers and prospects, define their ideal profiles, leverage granular keywords and attributes to predict success, and focus their go-to-market motions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005597/en/

As ZoomInfo continues to enhance its comprehensive go-to-market platform, EverString’s 100 million company records and 70 million professional profiles will be integrated into ZoomInfo’s already dynamic data asset of 15 million company records and 130 million professional profiles. EverString will also contribute over 120 million business locations and over 1 million linkages between corporate entity relationships that highlight potential buying centers in complex organizations. This additional data gives sellers and marketers across all verticals better access and visibility to their total addressable markets, more complete enrichment results, and additional points of contact at their target accounts.

Businesses need the ability to cleanse and enrich the stale and incomplete data in their customer relationship management and marketing automation systems. Enterprises also need to streamline their data acquisition and integration strategies, evolving from stitching together multiple types of data—such as account, intent, and technographic—from disparate, untrustworthy sources to rooting them in a single source of truth.

Legacy providers of business data are repurposing credit, risk, or legal datasets for go-to-market teams. The combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud will be the first-ever business identity graph of its size with a level of accuracy and completeness purpose-built to help go-to-market teams identify actual buying centers rather than legal entities with no purchasing power. EverString complements ZoomInfo’s already robust corporate hierarchy data by expanding its network of linkages between parent accounts, subsidiaries, locations, website redirects, legal entities, and aliases.

Seite 1 von 4
ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Acquires EverString to Expand Its Breadth of Company and Contact Data ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired EverString, a leading artificial intelligence-powered, business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. The acquisition of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
27.10.20
ZoomInfo Awarded TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy
21.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Discuss IPOing During a Pandemic at the Business Insider Global Trends Festival
19.10.20
ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence
19.10.20
ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020
15.10.20
ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy to Deliver Streaming Intent Data
13.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference
12.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx
08.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
06.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference