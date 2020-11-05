ZoomInfo Acquires EverString to Expand Its Breadth of Company and Contact Data

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired EverString , a leading artificial intelligence-powered, business-to-business (B2B) data solutions provider. The acquisition of EverString gives ZoomInfo a comprehensive business data graph, providing the foundation needed for enterprises to identify their total universe of customers and prospects, define their ideal profiles, leverage granular keywords and attributes to predict success, and focus their go-to-market motions.

As ZoomInfo continues to enhance its comprehensive go-to-market platform, EverString’s 100 million company records and 70 million professional profiles will be integrated into ZoomInfo’s already dynamic data asset of 15 million company records and 130 million professional profiles. EverString will also contribute over 120 million business locations and over 1 million linkages between corporate entity relationships that highlight potential buying centers in complex organizations. This additional data gives sellers and marketers across all verticals better access and visibility to their total addressable markets, more complete enrichment results, and additional points of contact at their target accounts.

Businesses need the ability to cleanse and enrich the stale and incomplete data in their customer relationship management and marketing automation systems. Enterprises also need to streamline their data acquisition and integration strategies, evolving from stitching together multiple types of data—such as account, intent, and technographic—from disparate, untrustworthy sources to rooting them in a single source of truth.

Legacy providers of business data are repurposing credit, risk, or legal datasets for go-to-market teams. The combined EverString and ZoomInfo Data Cloud will be the first-ever business identity graph of its size with a level of accuracy and completeness purpose-built to help go-to-market teams identify actual buying centers rather than legal entities with no purchasing power. EverString complements ZoomInfo’s already robust corporate hierarchy data by expanding its network of linkages between parent accounts, subsidiaries, locations, website redirects, legal entities, and aliases.