Mediacom Communications Reports Combined Results for Third Quarter 2020

MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION today released combined unaudited financial and operating highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues were $538.6 million, a 5.5% increase from the prior year period

Adjusted OIBDA was $228.9 million, a 15.4% increase from the prior year period

Free cash flow was $138.9 million, a 41.0% increase from the prior year period

High-speed data (“HSD”) customers were 1,425,000, an 8.3% increase from September 30, 2019

Net debt of $1,857.5 billion, a $427.0 million reduction from September 30, 2019

Net leverage ratio of 2.03x, compared to 2.88x at September 30, 2019

Interest coverage ratio of 27.08x, compared to 8.28x at September 30, 2019

Average borrowing costs of 1.7%, compared to 4.1% for the prior year period

Available cash and unused revolving credit lines exceeded $673 million at September 30, 2020

“Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating windstorms and hurricanes impacting certain markets we serve, our dedicated and hard-working frontline employees rose to the task of helping Mediacom deliver outstanding results this quarter, both operationally and financially,” stated Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s founder, Chairman and CEO.

“With Adjusted OIBDA growth of 15.4%, Mediacom registered the best quarterly performance in its 25-year history, driven in large part by record high-speed data customer gains. Our investment-grade balance sheet strengthened even more, with the net leverage ratio reducing to 2.0x. Moreover, we expect to generate at least $525 million of free cash flow in 2020, representing an all-time high.

“Looking longer term, with CBRS spectrum rights acquired in the recent FCC auction, we are excited about the opportunity to provide fixed wireless broadband to hundreds of thousands of unserved or underserved households in close proximity to our existing footprint beginning in the second half of 2021, furthering our deliberate transition to a data-centric business model,” concluded Mr. Commisso.

__________________________________ * See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.

TABLE 1* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 YoY% Change High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 238,724 $ 213,058 12.0 % Video 177,620 184,027 (3.5 %) Phone 29,396 29,876 (1.6 %) Business services 75,997 72,053 5.5 % Advertising 16,838 11,566 45.6 % Total revenues $ 538,575 $ 510,580 5.5 % Service costs (216,825 ) (216,201 ) 0.3 % SG&A expenses (80,541 ) (84,926 ) (5.2 %) Management fees (13,000 ) (11,500 ) 13.0 % OIBDA (a) $ 228,209 $ 197,953 15.3 % Non-cash, share based compensation 707 384 84.1 % Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 228,916 $ 198,337 15.4 % Cash interest expense (a) (8,454 ) (23,960 ) (64.7 %) Capital expenditures (81,555 ) (75,890 ) 7.5 % Free cash flow (a) $ 138,907 $ 98,487 41.0 % Adjusted OIBDA margin (b) 42.5 % 38.8 % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 YoY% Change HSD customers 1,425,000 1,316,000 8.3 % Video customers 663,000 729,000 (9.1 %) Phone customers 599,000 616,000 (2.8 %) Primary service units (“PSUs”) 2,687,000 2,661,000 1.0 % HSD customer increases 29,000 13,000 Video customer declines (13,000 ) (18,000 ) Phone customer declines (3,000 ) ― Quarterly PSU increases (declines) 13,000 (5,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 1,429,000 1,367,000 4.5 % Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 66.97 $ 63.90 4.8 % Customer relationship (e) $ 126.74 $ 124.46 1.8 % September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Bank credit facility $ 1,890,000 $ 2,265,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― 50,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,890,000 $ 2,315,000 Cash (32,484 ) (30,476 ) Net debt $ 1,857,516 $ 2,284,524 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.03 x 2.88 x Interest coverage ratio (h) 27.08 x 8.28 x

______________________________ * See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes.

TABLE 2* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Eliminations Mediacom

Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 126,820 $ 111,904 ― $ 238,724 Video 94,438 83,182 ― 177,620 Phone 15,684 13,712 ― 29,396 Business services 45,541 30,456 ― 75,997 Advertising 14,542 2,296 ― 16,838 Total revenues $ 297,025 $ 241,550 ― $ 538,575 Service costs (115,756 ) (101,069 ) ― (216,825 ) SG&A expenses (48,215 ) (32,326 ) ― (80,541 ) Management fees (7,800 ) (5,200 ) ― (13,000 ) OIBDA (a) $ 125,254 $ 102,955 ― $ 228,209 Investment income from affiliate ― 4,500 (4,500 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 374 333 ― 707 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 125,628 $ 107,788 (4,500 ) $ 228,916 Cash interest expense (a) (4,037 ) (4,417 ) ― (8,454 ) Capital expenditures (41,255 ) (40,300 ) ― (81,555 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) ― 4,500 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 75,836 $ 63,071 ― $ 138,907 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined HSD customers 781,000 644,000 1,425,000 Video customers 361,000 302,000 663,000 Phone customers 328,000 271,000 599,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,470,000 1,217,000 2,687,000 HSD customer increases 14,000 15,000 29,000 Video customer declines (9,000 ) (4,000 ) (13,000 ) Phone customer declines (3,000 ) ― (3,000 ) Quarterly PSU increases 2,000 11,000 13,000 Customer relationships (c) 784,000 645,000 1,429,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 67.40 $ 66.46 $ 66.97 Customer relationship (e) $ 127.10 $ 126.30 $ 126.74 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined Bank credit facility $ 911,875 $ 978,125 $ 1,890,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 ― ― ― Total debt (f) $ 911,875 $ 978,125 $ 1,890,000 Cash (14,884 ) (17,600 ) (32,484 ) Net debt $ 896,991 $ 960,525 $ 1,857,516 Net leverage ratio (g) 1.79 x 2.23 x 2.03 x Interest coverage ratio (h) 31.12 x 24.40 x 27.08 x

__________________________________ * See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes. Due to rounding of Mediacom Broadband and Mediacom LLC results, slight differences may exist with actual Mediacom Combined results.

TABLE 3* Mediacom Communications Corporation Selected Combined Financial and Operating Data (Dollars in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Eliminations Mediacom

Combined High-speed data (“HSD”) $ 115,238 $ 97,820 ― $ 213,058 Video 99,538 84,489 ― 184,027 Phone 16,150 13,726 ― 29,876 Business services 43,878 28,175 ― 72,053 Advertising 9,706 1,860 ― 11,566 Total revenues $ 284,510 $ 226,070 ― $ 510,580 Service costs (116,634 ) (99,567 ) ― (216,201 ) SG&A expenses (51,257 ) (33,669 ) ― (84,926 ) Management fees (6,900 ) (4,600 ) ― (11,500 ) OIBDA (a) $ 109,719 $ 88,234 ― $ 197,953 Investment income from affiliate ― 4,500 (4,500 ) ― Non-cash share-based compensation 204 180 ― 384 Adjusted OIBDA (a) $ 109,923 $ 92,914 (4,500 ) $ 198,337 Cash interest expense (a) (12,919 ) (11,041 ) ― (23,960 ) Capital expenditures (39,987 ) (35,903 ) ― (75,890 ) Dividend to preferred members (4,500 ) ― 4,500 ― Free cash flow (a) $ 52,517 $ 45,970 ― $ 98,487 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined HSD customers 726,000 590,000 1,316,000 Video customers 400,000 329,000 729,000 Phone customers 340,000 276,000 616,000 Primary service units (“PSUs”) 1,466,000 1,195,000 2,661,000 HSD customer increases 5,000 8,000 13,000 Video customer declines (12,000 ) (6,000 ) (18,000 ) Phone customer (declines) increases (1,000 ) 1,000 ― Quarterly PSU (declines) increases (8,000 ) 3,000 (5,000 ) Customer relationships (c) 757,000 610,000 1,367,000 Average total monthly revenue per: PSU (d) $ 64.51 $ 63.14 $ 63.90 Customer relationship (e) $ 125.03 $ 123.74 $ 124.46 Mediacom

Broadband Mediacom

LLC Mediacom

Combined Bank credit facility $ 1,147,250 $ 1,117,750 $ 2,265,000 5½% senior notes due 2021 50,000 ― 50,000 Total debt (f) $ 1,197,250 $ 1,117,750 $ 2,315,000 Cash (15,588 ) (14,888 ) (30,476 ) Net debt $ 1,181,662 $ 1,102,862 $ 2,284,524 Net leverage ratio (g) 2.69 x 2.97 x 2.88 x Interest coverage ratio (h) 8.51 x 8.42 x 8.28 x

____________________________ * See Table 4 for information about our use of non-GAAP measures and definitions of OIBDA and free cash flow and Table 5 for footnotes. Due to rounding of Mediacom Broadband and Mediacom LLC results, slight differences may exist with actual Mediacom Combined results.

TABLE 4 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

“OIBDA,” “Adjusted OIBDA,” “cash interest expense” and “free cash flow” are not financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. We define OIBDA as operating income before depreciation and amortization and Adjusted OIBDA as OIBDA plus investment income from affiliate and excluding non-cash share-based compensation. OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may have different depreciation and amortization policies, and are key components in our covenant calculations.

We define cash interest expense as interest expense, net, less amortization of deferred financing costs. Cash interest expense excludes the amortization of financing costs which were paid upon the financing of the relevant debt.

For Mediacom Broadband LLC, we define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures, cash interest expense and dividends to preferred members. For Mediacom LLC, we define free cash flow as Adjusted OIBDA less capital expenditures and cash interest expense. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reference to “Mediacom Combined” reflects the combined results of Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom LLC, eliminating intercompany amounts.

TABLE 5 Footnotes (a) See Table 4 for information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (b) Represents Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of total revenues. (c) Represents the total number of customers that take at least one service, without regard to which service(s) customers purchase. (d) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average PSUs for such period. (e) Represents average total monthly revenues for the period divided by average customer relationships for such period. (f) Total debt excludes the effect of deferred financing costs, net. (g) Represents net debt at period end divided by annualized Adjusted OIBDA for the period. (h) Represents Adjusted OIBDA divided by cash interest expense for the period.

About Mediacom

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the U.S. serving over 1.4 million customers in smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Mediacom offers a wide array of information, communications and entertainment services to households and businesses, including video, high-speed data, phone, and home security and automation. Through Mediacom Business, the company provides innovative broadband solutions to commercial and public sector customers of all sizes, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005604/en/