Cortexyme Presents an Update and Baseline Data from the Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of Atuzaginstat at CTAD 2020, the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering potential therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of data demonstrating that in a subset of samples analyzed to date, a very high proportion of the adults with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat have biomarker profiles consistent with AD, and all patients analyzed to date have evidence of immune response to systemic Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) infection, a bacteria believed to play a role in AD pathology. Atuzaginstat is a gingipain inhibitor designed to selectively block P. gingivalis toxicity and reduce bacterial load. The data (Abstract #OC19) are being presented today in an oral session at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2020), which is taking place as a digital event November 4-7.

“The baseline biomarker and P. gingivalis characteristics reported today give us confidence that we have enrolled an appropriate patient population for testing the efficacy of atuzaginstat in the GAIN Trial,” said Michael Detke, M.D. Ph.D., Cortexyme’s Chief Medical Officer. “A variety of AD-associated biomarkers have been identified in the vast majority of patients enrolled in the trial to date. Additionally, all patients enrolled in the trial and analyzed to date have evidence of immune response to systemic P. gingivalis infection. More than 90 percent of patients in the trial’s dental sub-study had moderate to severe periodontal disease at baseline. Cortexyme remains on track to conduct an interim analysis of the GAIN Trial in December 2020.”

The ongoing Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial is rooted in a strong body of research outlining the role of P. gingivalis in the neurodegeneration associated with AD. P. gingivalis, which is most commonly associated with periodontal disease, has been discovered in greater than 90% of post-mortem brains of patients with AD and has been shown to produce Alzheimer’s pathology in infected animals. The GAIN Trial is evaluating the potential of Cortexyme’s lead compound, atuzaginstat, to inhibit the toxic proteases, or gingipains, produced by P. gingivalis in patients with mild to moderate AD and to potentially slow or halt AD progression. The trial has completed enrollment, and 643 subjects have been randomized to one of two doses of atuzaginstat (40mg or 80mg twice daily) or placebo. The co-primary endpoints are mean change in cognition (ADAS-Cog 11) and function (CDR-SB or ADCS-ADL) from baseline to 48 weeks compared to placebo. Secondary and exploratory endpoints include change in Winterlight Speech Assessment, cerebral spinal fluid biomarkers, volumetric MRI, and other measures. The GAIN Trial also includes a sub-study measuring the efficacy of COR388 on symptoms of periodontal disease, including gingival pocket depth. An interim analysis of the GAIN Trial is expected in December 2020. Top-line data from the trial’s final analysis are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.