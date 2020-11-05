 

National MI Ranks 24th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Private mortgage insurer ranks first among diversified financial companies and ninth for three-year revenue growth

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) has been ranked 24th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2020. The list ranks the top performing, publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over a three-year period ending on April 30, 2020.

To qualify for the list, a company—domestic or foreign—must trade on a major U.S. stock exchange; report data in U.S. dollars; file quarterly reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; have a minimum market capitalization of $250 million and a stock price of at least $5 on June 30, 2020; and have been trading continuously since June 30, 2017.

“We’re very pleased to be listed on Fortune’s list of the fastest-growing companies,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “National MI's consistent growth since our inception in 2012 has been achieved by dedication and hard work, while building value every day for our employees, our customers and our shareholders.”

NMI Holdings, Inc. ranked first on Fortune’s list in the category of diversified financial companies and ninth on the list for three-year growth in revenue. The company reported an annual three-year growth rate of 45 percent.

“Being named to Fortune’s list is a testament to National MI’s commitment to providing our lender customers with exceptional service and protecting both our customers and investors from losses,” said Adam Pollitzer, National MI’s CFO.

NMI Holdings, Inc. will report results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally, using Conference ID: 5874734 or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203) 513-2721
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


NMI Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

National MI Ranks 24th on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List Private mortgage insurer ranks first among diversified financial companies and ninth for three-year revenue growthEMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
NMI Holdings Announces $242 Million Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction
16.10.20
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 19, 2020
08.10.20
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020