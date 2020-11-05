 

Fate Therapeutics Announces Twelve Presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Four Oral Presentations Covering iPSC-derived Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Accepted for Presentation

Company to Host Investor Event on Friday, December 4

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced that four oral and eight poster presentations for the Company’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

Accepted abstracts include a clinical case study of a patient treated with FT596 at the first dose level (30 million cells) as a monotherapy in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (NCT04245722). FT596 is the Company’s universal, off-the-shelf, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with three anti-tumor functional modalities: a proprietary CAR optimized for NK cell biology that targets CD19 (CAR19); a novel high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor that enhances antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC); and an IL-15 receptor fusion (IL-15RF) that augments NK cell activity. The accepted abstracts are available online through the ASH conference website (www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/).

In addition, the Company plans to host a virtual investor event entitled “The Power of hnCD16” to highlight the unique therapeutic features and functionality of its novel hnCD16 Fc receptor, a core component incorporated in its iPSC-derived NK cell product candidates. The Company’s hnCD16 Fc receptor is designed to maximize ADCC, a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells, through enhanced binding to tumor-targeting antibodies and prevention of down-regulation commonly observed in cancer patients. Scientists from the Company have shown in a peer-reviewed publication (Blood. 2020;135(6):399-410) that hnCD16 iPSC-derived NK cells, compared to peripheral blood NK cells, elicit a more durable anti-tumor response and extend survival in combination with anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies in an in vivo xenograft mouse model of human lymphoma.

