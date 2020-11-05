 

Harsco Environmental Inks Multimillion Dollar Contract to Renew Steel Mill Services Engagement with Bahrain’s SULB Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  15   |   |   
  • Multi-year contract proves Harsco’s global leadership and continued presence in The Middle East and African markets 
  • Second consecutive renewal reflects customers’ confidence in the company’s long-standing commitments to quality, safety and employee care

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, announces today that its Environmental division (HE) has successfully renewed a multi-year services contract with SULB Company (SULB), a manufacturer of multi-sized angles and beams in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The renewal marks the second consecutive contract extension since 2012.

“We are pleased to continue working with SULB. They are an innovative customer who has leveraged our sustainable solutions to maximize environmental benefit and return valuable raw material into production,” said Russ Mitchell, Harsco Environmental Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “The multiple renewals speak to the mutual trust and understanding which has been forged with SULB over a long-term and meaningful working relationship.”

Under this contract, Harsco will continue to provide slag and scrap management, finished and semi-finished product handling, and briquetting services (a sustainable process that allows for the recovery of valuable metallic, carbon and mineral units that would otherwise be sent to landfill).

“I am tremendously proud that we have found in Harsco Environmental a supplier that continuously provides us peace of mind and access to cutting-edge capabilities,” said SULB Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ravi Inder Singh. “Throughout our engagement, Harsco has demonstrated its superior technology and processing performance when it comes to the real-world application and operations. We look forward to building our relationship with Harsco Environmental.”

The formal renewal began Nov. 1, 2020. To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental
Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries.  Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About SULB Company B.S.C. (SULB):
SULB is a joint venture between Foulath and Japan-based Yamato Kogyo. SULB has two industrial sites, one in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and one in Bahrain. SULB’s Bahrain-based facility, which is situated in Al-Hidd Industrial Area, consist of a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant, a melt shop (MS) and a Heavy & Medium Section rolling mill (HSM). Additional information can be found at http://www.sulb.com.bh/.

Harsco Investor Contact  
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Harsco Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

