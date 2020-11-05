 

Onconova Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced that the Company intends to release its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after market close. Management plans to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day to discuss these results and provide an update on its pipeline programs.

Conference Call and Webcast Information
Interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 428-5741 (U.S.) and (210) 229-8823 (International) and using conference ID 8687160.

To facilitate an on-time conference call start, Onconova recommends that participants dial in 15 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET start time.

Those interested in listening to the conference call via the internet may do so by visiting the investors and media page on the company's website at www.onconova.com and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Onconova website for 90 days following the call.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary, CDK4/6 + ARK5 inhibitor, ON 123300 is currently in a dose escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and the IND filing in the U.S. is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020. Onconova’s RAS pathway inhibitor, oral rigosertib, is currently in a dose escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study (IIS) targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. Preclinical work with rigosertib in COVID-19 is ongoing as well.

For more information, please visit https://www.onconova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to Onconova expectations regarding its clinical development plans and patents. Onconova has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Onconova believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Onconova's clinical trials and regulatory approval of protocols, Onconova’s ability to continue as a going concern, the need for additional financing, our collaborations, and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Onconova's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Onconova undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Press release contact information

Company Contact:
Avi Oler
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
267-759-3680
ir@onconova.us
https://www.onconova.com/contact/

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com




