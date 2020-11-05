Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum, taking place Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Aspira Women’s Health is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19th at 9:00amET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay. Registration to view a webcast of the presentation can be found at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord44/awh/2242496.