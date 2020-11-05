 

NGM Bio to Present Safety and Pharmacokinetics Data from Phase 1 Study of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy at American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual

--Humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3, with the potential for extended every eight-week dosing without pegylation--

--Phase 2 (CATALINA) study of NGM621 in patients with GA currently underway--

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that data from its Phase 1 study of NGM621, a potent anti-complement C3 antibody, will be featured in a poster presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Virtual. The presentation will include detailed first-in-human safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) findings from single and multiple intravitreal injections of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA).

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Inhibition of Complement Component 3 in GA With NGM621: Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study Results
Presenter Author: Charles C. Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research at Retina Consultants Houston and the Greater Houston Retina Research Foundation
Date and Time: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

All presentations will be available on the NGM Bio website at https://www.ngmbio.com/rd/presentations-and-publications/.

About NGM621 and Complement C3 Inhibition

NGM621 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3, with the potential for extended every eight-week dosing without pegylation. In preclinical models, NGM621’s high affinity binding to C3 has demonstrated the potential for potent C3 inhibition. In addition, in well validated animal models of laser-induced choroidal neovascularization (CNV), C3 inhibition has demonstrated the ability to reduce retinal vascular leakage, suggesting the potential for NGM621 to prevent CNV development.

C3 is a key component of the complement system, which helps orchestrate the body’s response to infection and maintains tissue homeostasis. The complement cascade can be activated through its three distinct pathways – classical, lectin and alternative – all of which converge to activate C3. When this cascade is dysregulated, the immune response may lead to the development and progression of GA. Inhibition of C3 represents a promising therapeutic approach that broadly inhibits downstream effector functions triggered by the excessive activation of C3, including inflammation, activation of the adaptive immune system, opsonization (the marking of a pathogen to be destroyed by phagocytes, a type of immune cell), phagocytosis and cell lysis (cell death).

