Shattuck Labs to Present Poster on Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion
proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that preclinical data from its Gamma Delta T Cell Engager,
GADLEN, platform has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually November 9-14,
2020.
Presentation Details
Title: In vivo expansion of gamma delta T cells by a CD19-targeted butyrophilin heterodimer leads to elimination of peripheral B cells
Date: November 11 – 14, 2020
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Location: Virtual Poster Hall
Abstract Number: 688
Additional meeting information can be found on the SITC website at www.sitcancer.org. The poster presentation will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website.
About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com
Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Director of Finance
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com
Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com
Shattuck Labs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare