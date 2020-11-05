Cerence Leaders to Share Insights on the Transforming Mobility Landscape at Upcoming Industry Events
BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that leaders from the Company will participate in several upcoming industry events and
conferences, demonstrating continued leadership in the ever-changing mobility space. Upcoming events include:
- Christophe Couvreur, VP of Product at Cerence, will participate in a webinar, “Optimizing the In-Car Experience: An AI Multi-Modal Approach,” with This Week in Voice, DefinedCrowd, and Mercedes-Benz on November 12, 2020.
- Cerence Senior UX Project Manager, Vanessa Tobisch will present on smart automotive voice assistants at the World Usability Day (WUD) 2020 Wolfsburg, hosted by Tagueri AG on November 12, 2020.
- Cerence CEO, Sanjay Dhawan will participate in a panel on infrastructure issues in vehicle teleoperation at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Vehicle Teleoperation Forum on November 13, 2020.
