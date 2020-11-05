 

Cerence Leaders to Share Insights on the Transforming Mobility Landscape at Upcoming Industry Events

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that leaders from the Company will participate in several upcoming industry events and conferences, demonstrating continued leadership in the ever-changing mobility space. Upcoming events include:

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


