Tree Island Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (the "Company" or "Tree Island Steel") (TSX:TSL) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to renew its proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 1,427,000 common shares, representing approximately 5% of Tree Island's issued and outstanding common shares. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made through the facilities of the TSX or any Canadian alternative trading system. The period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from November 9, 2020 to November 8, 2021, or an earlier date should Tree Island Steel complete its purchases. All common shares purchased under the bid will be cancelled. The actual number of common shares purchased, the time of purchases and the price at which the common shares will be acquired will depend on future market conditions.



As of October 31, 2020, 28,554,981 common shares of Tree Island Steel were issued and outstanding, of which 12,313,685 represented the public float. Under the rules of the TSX and subject to certain exemptions for block purchases, the maximum number of common shares that Tree Island Steel may purchase on any one trading day is 2,653 common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 10,613 common shares for the previous six months.