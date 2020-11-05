 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Provides October 2020 Net Asset Value Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) today announced the following net asset value (“NAV”) estimate as of October 31, 2020.

  • Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of the NAV per share of our common stock as of October 31, 2020 is between $3.87 and $3.97. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended October 31, 2020. This estimate did not undergo the Company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the Company’s board of directors. We advise you that our NAV per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 may differ materially from this estimate, which is given only as of October 31, 2020.
  • As of October 31, 2020, the Company had approximately 87.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

We believe that the COVID-19 pandemic represents an extraordinary circumstance that materially impacts the fair value of and prospective cash flows from the Company’s investments. As a result, the fair value of the Company’s portfolio investments may be materially impacted after October 31, 2020 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent the Company’s portfolio investments are further impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may experience a material impact on its future net investment income, the fair value of its portfolio investments, its financial condition and the financial condition of its portfolio investments.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Oxford Lane Capital Corp.'s management.  PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data.  Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law. 

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


Oxford Lane Capital 7.5 % Term Pfd Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Provides October 2020 Net Asset Value Update GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) today announced the following net asset value (“NAV”) estimate as of October 31, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 28, and March 31, 2021
26.10.20
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2020