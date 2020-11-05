Canada Carbon Announces the Arrival of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to Its Team

Originally from Val-d'Or, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Valérie Pomerleau has extensive expertise in managing issues in the natural resources and northern sectors, in addition to her strong commitment to regional economic development. Her expertise will contribute to giving Canada Carbon a new lease on life.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to the position of Director, Public Affairs and Communications. In her new position, Ms. Pomerleau will be a spokesperson for the Company and will be responsible for establishing links with various stakeholders and raising awareness of the Miller Project. She will assume this position immediately.

This appointment is part of the CCB's vision to renew its approach. Canada Carbon's approach is proof of its willingness to put in place all the necessary tools to establish communication with each of its stakeholders. This renewal is intended to be cooperative, open, transparent and local. "My arrival demonstrates Canada Carbon's openness and determination to establish a constructive dialogue with the community. I am pleased to join this team and look forward to meeting with local, regional and provincial stakeholders in the near future. I wish to exchange in a respectful and sincere manner, in order to build this relationship together," stated Valérie Pomerleau, Director, Public Affairs and Communications.

GSLR has the potential to become a model of innovation and develop a unique expertise in its territory. We understand that both the Federal and Quebec governments consider graphite to be a strategic mineral for the advancement of green energy initiatives. In addition, the graphite from the Miller project is of unique purity and the benefits it provides in the life sciences sector are unrivalled.

To develop the regional economy and facilitate collective wealth creation, CCB and GSLR must jointly participate in laying the groundwork for a constructive approach. "We are committed and willing, as was set out in a mutual agreement between CCB and GSLR in February 2020, to enter into constructive dialogue with the community to determine what actions are desired in the event that the Miller Project is completed. To this end, we have proposed a co-facilitation approach to ensure views of stakeholders are heard and considered," remarked Olga Nikitovic, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Community Engagement.

WHAT IS A CO-FACILITATION APPROACH?

Co-facilitation is an alternative method of conflict resolution. The approach is anchored and articulated around principles such as respect, listening and openness, where:

both parties involved must demonstrate active listening and an open-mindedness allowing each other to be sensitive and receptive to the other's arguments; and

studies are developed in a collaborative manner, which may involve choosing the consultants carrying out the studies, adding methodological elements, assessing the apprehended impacts, etc.

