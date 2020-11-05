 

The all-new iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, available to order from Verizon on 11/6

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  64   |   |   

5G Just got real: The power of Verizon 5G meets the first iPhone with 5G

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. Both models support Verizon's 5G Nationwide, available in over 1,800 cities across the U.S., and 5G Ultra Wideband — now available in parts of 55 US cities1. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, visit verizonwireless.com/apple.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide2 — with models in the US supporting Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance3, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more. Customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, featuring an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone Pro Max, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.

