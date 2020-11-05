 

Rubius Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of RTX-240

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced that the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has been dosed in its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240, an allogeneic cellular therapy product candidate that is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors or relapsed/refractory AML. The ongoing clinical study of RTX-240 has two Phase 1 arms, one in all solid tumors and the other in relapsed/refractory AML. RTX-240 is engineered to stimulate innate and adaptive immunity by activating natural killer (NK) cells and T cells inside the patient’s body to generate a potent anti-tumor immune response.

“A number of studies show that NK cells can exhibit potent anti-tumor activity against AML, but tumor-associated mechanisms often suppress the proper function of NK cells leading to disease progression,” said Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “When NK cells are restored to their full anti-tumor potential, their cytolytic activity predicts a better long-term outcome for patients with AML. RTX-240 is designed to replicate immune system function by activating and expanding a patient’s own NK and T cells in the body to generate an immune response against cancer.”

RTX-240 is engineered to simultaneously express hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BB ligand (4-1BBL) and the cytokine interleukin-15 (IL-15TP) to broadly stimulate both powerful arms of the immune system to generate anti-tumor immunity.

“Despite advances in the management of AML, the overall outcome for patients with relapsed or refractory disease remains quite poor due to several factors, including lack of disease response to salvage therapy and the overall toxicity of the therapies,” said Alexander Spira, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the Phase I Trial Program. “RTX-240 potentially offers a novel way of treating relapsed/refractory AML by using the body’s own immune system to attack cancer. We look forward to working with Rubius Therapeutics on this differentiated approach to treating AML.”

