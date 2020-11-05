Sensus Healthcare Appoints Megan Cornish to its Board of Directors

Ms. Cornish brings to Sensus more than a decade of experience working on Capitol Hill in several Congressional offices and as a lobbyist advising a broad range of companies in a variety of industries. Since 2016 she has served as vice president of external affairs and corporate secretary for FoodMaven Corporation, a Colorado Springs-based company that sells unsold and oversupplied food from distributors, manufacturers and producers to restaurants and institutional buyers. Since 2013 she has been an independent consultant to corporations, law firms, not-for-profit organizations and political campaigns on government relations and lobbying.

BOCA RATON, Fla, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the appointment of Megan Cornish to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2021. Ms. Cornish’s appointment will expand the number of directors to six.

Ms. Cornish served from 2012 to 2013 as Legislative Assistant to Rep. Tim Holden of Pennsylvania, who was a member of the U.S. Committee on Agriculture from 1992 to 2014. From 2009 to 2012 while serving as Legislative Assistant to Rep. Edolphus Towns of New York, she researched and analyzed immigration, science and technology, homeland security, animal rights issues and special projects while he served as Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Earlier in her career she contributed to multiple political campaigns for candidates running for local, state and federal offices.

“Megan is an in-demand business leader capable of solving complex problems and developing actionable strategies that lead to success, and we are fortunate to welcome her to the Sensus board of directors,” said Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We have worked with Megan over the years and know she can open doors on Capitol Hill and nationwide to raise awareness for superficial radiation therapy and gain support from regulatory agencies. In addition, her communication and marketing expertise will provide fresh thinking as we expand awareness among physicians and patient groups, particularly regarding the use of SRT to prevent keloid recurrence following surgical excision. The appointment of Megan to the board achieves a long-time goal of bringing an individual with a different and diverse perspective to our leadership team. Megan is a great complement to our existing board members.”