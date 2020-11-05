B2Digital Reports Record Pre-Event Ticket Sales Ahead of Two Major MMA PPV Events This Weekend

First, on Friday, November 6, HRMMA 116 is set to rock Elizabethtown, Kentucky, as Contender Series veteran, Lance “The Tornado” Lawrence, puts his 5-1 Pro record on the line versus Adli “Sunshine” Edwards, who brings his 7-1 Pro record into the B2 Fighting Series cage for a highly anticipated war celebrating the 12-year anniversary of HRMMA.

Tampa, FL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series is heading into its biggest weekend ever, with two major MMA pay-per-view events, each primed to drive record PPV ticket sales on continued expansion in the Company’s B2InstaStore marketing platform.

Then, on Saturday, November 7, B2 heads to the Faucett Brothers Activity Center in Northport, Alabama for explosive MMA action at Strikehard 57, where the Main Event will pit another Contender Series veteran, “No Way” Jose Johnson (11-6 Pro) against Tyler Wilson (7-3 Pro), one of the top unsigned pro fighters from Canada.

Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital, commented, “With another packed weekend of high-level fights ahead, we look forward to another B2 Fighting Series success as we continue to develop our fighters for the big leagues. Pre-event PPV ticket sales for these two events have had the highest pre event PPV ticket sales to date. This weekend could set a new Company record for PPV sales on its own. Come join us over live streaming coverage, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV and see what the excitement is all about!”

Management notes that the Company’s B2InstaStore platform has now generated nearly 300 storefronts as B2 Fighting Series fans, followers, and fighters help drive PPV ticket sales with growing impact.

Limited in-person seating for this weekend’s events are nearly sold out, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View HERE, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series app on Amazon Fire TV HERE or Apple TV HERE.

