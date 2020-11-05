HopeConnectLearn includes a website and social media channels where patients and caregivers can find information about this rare disease and tools to help empower patients in conversations with their physician, as well as patient stories.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (" Innate " or the " Company ") today announced the launch of HopeConnectLearn, a new online resource for the hairy cell leukemia community. HopeConnectLearn provides education and connection for patients and their caregivers across the spectrum of disease, from a new diagnosis to relapse or refractory experiences.

"A hairy cell leukemia diagnosis or relapse or refractory experience can be daunting for patients, and connection with others navigating similar challenges can provide needed comfort and strength," said Jennifer Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Innate Pharma US, Inc. "HopeConnectLearn provides a community for patients to connect with and learn from each others’ experience, no matter where they are in their journey."

Hairy cell leukemia is a rare blood cancer accounting for two to three percent of all cases of adult leukemias in the U.S., with approximately 1,000 new cases diagnosed each year.i_ii The disease affects more men than women, and occurs most commonly in middle-aged or older adults. Its name stems from the thin, hair-like projections found on the surface of abnormal white blood cells that indicate the disease.

This is often a slow growing, or indolent, form of cancer, and 90 percent of patients will have a normal life expectancy. About 40 percent of patients will relapse in 5-10 years following first treatment.iii_iv

"When facing a rare disease like hairy cell leukemia, patients derive hope from hearing directly from other patients and learning about their experiences," said Anna Lambertson, Executive Director of the Hairy Cell Leukemia Foundation. "It is important for patients and caregivers across the spectrum of disease to know that they are not alone."

Join the HopeConnectLearn community online at www.hopeconnectlearn.com, on Twitter @HopeConnectLrn, Instagram @HopeConnectLearn and at www.Facebook.com/HopeConnectLearn.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.