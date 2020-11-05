 

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Thursday, December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Monday, November 30, 2020.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622


The Scotts Miracle-Gro (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Driven by Strong Product Demand in Both Major Reporting Segments
30.10.20
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Aktie vor den Zahlen
22.10.20
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
21.10.20
Scotts and MLB Announce Successful Completion Of 2020 Field Refurbishment Program