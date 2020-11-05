 

Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Publication from UCSF shows Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology can detect pathogenic variants missed by whole exome sequencing and by chromosomal microarray in patients with rare genetic disorders and may contribute to more patients receiving definitive molecular diagnoses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics and the Benioff Children’s Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that evaluated the ability of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology and another genome analysis method to diagnose children with genetic conditions who previously went undiagnosed by the standard of care methods alone. Of the 50 children in the study, the optical genome mapping results were sufficient to definitively diagnose 6 patients (or 12%) and, for another 10 patients (or 20%), the Bionano data revealed candidate pathogenic variants. Upon further analysis, it is expected that an additional 3 patients could be diagnosed with the Bionano data, bringing the total of definitively diagnosed patients to 9 (or 18%).

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “Increasing the number of patients who receive a definitive molecular diagnosis is the driving force behind much of the development of new diagnostic technologies. Every major change in medical guidelines connected to introducing novel methods has been driven by the ability of new methods to diagnose more patients than the previously existing standard of care. This study by the UCSF team shows that Bionano’s optical genome mapping can potentially bring another such leap to the clinic by diagnosing many more patients than what existing chromosomal microarray (CMA) and whole exome sequencing (WES) can. Several studies released this year have shown that Saphyr can detect all clinically relevant variants identified by karyotyping, microarray and FISH in both leukemias and genetic disease cases. This UCSF study now shows in the largest cohort analyzed to date that Bionano’s optical genome mapping diagnoses more patients than the traditional methods. We believe the increase in diagnosis over conventional methods can be a significant factor in Saphyr gaining widespread adoption as a clinical tool for genetic disease diagnosis and next-generation cytogenomics.”

Seite 1 von 4
Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone Publication from UCSF shows Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology can detect pathogenic variants missed by whole exome sequencing and by chromosomal microarray in patients with rare genetic disorders and may contribute to more patients …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Prowess of Bionano Genomics’ Saphyr System in Uncovering Novel Genetic Variations That Cause Cancer and Genetic Disease in Full Display at ASHG 2020
26.10.20
Rockefeller University Scientist Uses Bionano Saphyr to Analyze Genomes of Patients and Animals Susceptible to COVID-19
21.10.20
Bionano Genomics Releases Major Update to Its Suite of Software Tools That Simplifies Clinical Analysis, Reduces Time to Actionable Results and Makes Adoption by Clinical Labs Easier
15.10.20
Bionano Genomics' Saphyr System Shown to be Indispensable for the Analysis of Certain Genetic Disease Causing Variants
15.10.20
Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 12
08.10.20
Bionano's Saphyr Plays Essential Role in Identifying Three Previously Unknown Genetic Mutation Types in Cancer in Study from Weill Cornell

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
112
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst