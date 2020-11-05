Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone
Publication from UCSF shows Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology can detect pathogenic variants missed by whole exome sequencing and by chromosomal microarray in patients with rare genetic disorders and may contribute to more patients receiving definitive molecular diagnoses
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics and
the Benioff Children’s Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that evaluated the ability of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology and another genome analysis method to
diagnose children with genetic conditions who previously went undiagnosed by the standard of care methods alone. Of the 50 children in the study, the optical genome mapping results were sufficient
to definitively diagnose 6 patients (or 12%) and, for another 10 patients (or 20%), the Bionano data revealed candidate pathogenic variants. Upon further analysis, it is expected that an additional
3 patients could be diagnosed with the Bionano data, bringing the total of definitively diagnosed patients to 9 (or 18%).
Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano Genomics commented, “Increasing the number of patients who receive a definitive molecular diagnosis is the driving force behind much of the development of new diagnostic technologies. Every major change in medical guidelines connected to introducing novel methods has been driven by the ability of new methods to diagnose more patients than the previously existing standard of care. This study by the UCSF team shows that Bionano’s optical genome mapping can potentially bring another such leap to the clinic by diagnosing many more patients than what existing chromosomal microarray (CMA) and whole exome sequencing (WES) can. Several studies released this year have shown that Saphyr can detect all clinically relevant variants identified by karyotyping, microarray and FISH in both leukemias and genetic disease cases. This UCSF study now shows in the largest cohort analyzed to date that Bionano’s optical genome mapping diagnoses more patients than the traditional methods. We believe the increase in diagnosis over conventional methods can be a significant factor in Saphyr gaining widespread adoption as a clinical tool for genetic disease diagnosis and next-generation cytogenomics.”
