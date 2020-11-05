Largest Study To-Date Focused on Undiagnosed Genetic Disease Patients Reveals That Bionano’s Optical Genome Mapping Technology Can Diagnose Significantly More Patients Than Standard of Care Methods Alone

Publication from UCSF shows Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology can detect pathogenic variants missed by whole exome sequencing and by chromosomal microarray in patients with rare genetic disorders and may contribute to more patients receiving definitive molecular diagnoses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the publication of a study led by scientists and clinicians from the Institute for Human Genetics and the Benioff Children’s Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) that evaluated the ability of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology and another genome analysis method to diagnose children with genetic conditions who previously went undiagnosed by the standard of care methods alone. Of the 50 children in the study, the optical genome mapping results were sufficient to definitively diagnose 6 patients (or 12%) and, for another 10 patients (or 20%), the Bionano data revealed candidate pathogenic variants. Upon further analysis, it is expected that an additional 3 patients could be diagnosed with the Bionano data, bringing the total of definitively diagnosed patients to 9 (or 18%).

